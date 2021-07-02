The Festival of Futball rolls on, with EA SPORTS set to unveil a new “Summer Stars” promo team this week ⁠— expect to see the best performers from EURO 2020 and the Copa America combined in a mouthwatering TOTGS lineup. Here’s everything we know about the new Ultimate Team cards so far.

The festival isn’t quite done in FIFA 21 just yet.

The ongoing Ultimate Team promo, Festival of Futball, continues with its Team of the Group Stage, now that eight Copa America teams are through to the quarter-finals just behind their European peers.

Both international tournaments have been riveting so far this year. EURO 2020 has seen upset after upset ⁠— ⁠France, Portugal, Germany, and the Netherlands have already been sent packing — while Brazil and Argentina lead the title charge in South America. Across the board, nations have had heroes rise.

The TOTGS lineup should be excellent too: Messi, Ronaldo, Lukaku, Sterling, Neymar, Alaba, and plenty more are all in with a Summer Stars chance.

Here’s what we know about the new Festival of Futball team so far.

When will Summer Stars be released?

The next Festival of Futball lineup, perhaps the best of the promo bunch if we’re being honest, is just around the corner. Dexerto expects the super-boosted “Summer Stars” team to drop in Ultimate Team late on Friday, July 2.

We're expecting a first real look at the team at 6pm GMT.

Early Summer Stars leaks

It’s been all quiet on the social media front regarding “Festival of Futball” leaks so far, and that’s not surprising; up until EA updated the FUT loading screen at the start of the promo, the FIFA 21 community didn’t even realise the event was on the way. Expect to see more leaks slip through the cracks for Summer Stars, however.

Our dataminer, @FutWatch, will be digging through the code soon.

On the non-card front, @WeaverImBMW4er has got their hands on the Summer Stars card style. It’s an awesome design; take a look for yourself below.

Summer Stars Design added to the Database! pic.twitter.com/XUSdDF8L3O — Weaver – FUT (@WeaverImBMW4er) July 1, 2021

EA SPORTS has also given FIFA 21 players a sneak peek at three Summer Stars cards already; Dexerto suspects these may be Richarlison, Kevin De Bruyne, and Denzel Dumfries, though others have suggested Romelu Lukaku too.

Here’s the FUT loading screen clues:

98-rated Belgian, 99 passing

94-rated Dutchman, 99 physical

Brazillian striker, 95 pace

These clues were unveiled 24 hours ahead of the Summer Stars promo officially starting on July 2. If they happen to change again, we’ll update this article.

Our Summer Stars team predictions

The Summer Stars squad is expected to work exactly like a combined Euros and Copa America Team of the Group Stage, with a dozen or so boosted cards.

Remember, this means eliminated players will be included.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the EURO 2020 goal-scoring race, though that may change now that Portugal has been eliminated. In South America, who else but Lionel Messi is in the lead. He’s scored three. They will likely be joined by other red-hot superstars too, like Alejandro Gomez, Denzel Dumfries, and more.

Here’s how Dexerto tips the team to look:

Lukas Hradecky ⁠— Slovakia

Gianluigi Donnarumma ⁠— Italy

Andreas Christensen ⁠— Denmark

David Alaba ⁠— Austria

John Stones ⁠— England

Denzel Dumfries ⁠— Netherlands

Gini Wijnaldum ⁠— Netherlands

Matias Vecino ⁠— Uruguay

Alejandro Gómez ⁠— Argentina

Miguel Almirón ⁠— Paraguay

Memphis Depay ⁠— Netherlands

Raheem Sterling ⁠— England

Lionel Messi ⁠— Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo ⁠— Portugal

Neymar Jr ⁠— Brazil

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s next FUT promo, Festival of Futball’s Summer Stars. Expect to see new cards, SBCs, and packs for the EURO 2020 and Copa America-themed event continue this weekend too.

We'll update this article when the promo begins.