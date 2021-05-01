How to complete Farid Boulaya FIFA 21 Community TOTS Moments SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released a new SBC for FIFA 21’s Community Team of the Season promo, and this one celebrates Farid Boulaya’s stunning free-kick goal against Stade Brestois 29. Here are all the details on the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion is one of the biggest events in each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. It’s currently underway in FIFA 21, and that means there’s plenty of amazing cards up for grabs, including this one.

Farid Boulaya has been stellar for FC Metz in the Ligue 1 this season. However, the free-kick he scored against Stade Brestois 29 was definitely the highlight, and it was so good, EA SPORTS decided to reward him with a Community TOTS Moments card.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know to finish the challenge.

Farid Boulaya Community TOTS Moments SBC stats

Farid Boulaya Community TOTS Moments SBC requirements

Farid Boulaya

Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Farid Boulaya Community TOTS Moments SBC cost

If you’re after a decently-priced center-attacking midfielder with impressive stats, look no further than this card.

It only requires you to turn in a single squad, which can be done for as little as 130,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform.

Xbox: 130,000

PlayStation: 140,00

140,00 PC: 160,000

Farid Boulaya Community TOTS Moments SBC solution

Here is the cheapest solutions we found for Farid Boulaya Community TOTS Moments SBC.

It doesn’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete, which means it should be a piece of cake.

Farid Boulaya

The Farid Boulaya Community TOTS Moments SBC is only available until May 3, which isn’t a lot of time.

However, since the requirements aren’t excessive, it won’t be too hard to finish before the deadline.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and coverage of the current TOTS promo, stay tuned to Dexerto.