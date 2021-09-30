Sources: EXCEL sign former FIFA world champion Gorilla

British organization EXCEL ESPORTS have completed their FIFA line-up by signing 2017 world champion Spencer ‘Gorilla’ Ealing, sources have told Dexerto.

EXCEL recently made a move into FIFA ahead of the upcoming 2022 season by signing Tom ‘Tom’ Leese from Hashtag United in a move that’s reported to be the biggest transfer in FIFA esports to date.

EA SPORTS have since revealed their new-look esports initiative for the upcoming year, the FIFA Global Series, and it’s evident that EXCEL are all-in on the competition.

While they’ve already announced Tom and team manager Nathan ‘Zelonius’ Horton, they’re gearing up to unveil 2017 FIFA world champion Gorilla, according to sources.

This will be a reunion for EXCEL and Gorilla as that’s where he made his start playing FIFA professionally back in April 2015. He went on to represent the likes of UNILAD and FaZe Clan, and recently departed from European org NEO ahead of his next move.

The British org will work with EA SPORTS throughout the upcoming Global Series circuit to “drive more exposure in media and in-game assets,” they said in a release. They’re planning to create an out-of-game EXCEL kit for their fans and have brought on mobile network and internet service provider EE as a sponsor of their FIFA efforts.

EXCEL teased on September 29 that an announcement was coming “soon”, accompanied by a graphic featuring a gorilla holding a football with the organization’s logo on it.

Dexerto reported earlier in September that EXCEL had hired former Schalke 04 Esports managing director Tim Reichert as their new esports director. Reichert has taken on the role in place of co-founder Kieran Holmes-Darby, whose future at the company could not be confirmed at the time of publication of the report.