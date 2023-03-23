How to watch ePremier League Finals 2023: Stream, prize pool & FIFA 23 Twitch drops

The ePremier League Finals 2023 is edging ever closer and here, we have everything you need to know to watch along and cash in on some FIFA 23 Twitch drops.

It’s that time of year again – the ePL Finals are back!

Sets of action-packed matches are set to take place at Here East in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, between March 25 and March 26.

If you would like to tune in and collect some exclusive rewards in the process, you’re in the right place. Let’s dive into the details.

How to watch ePremier League Finals 2023

Start dates and times

The Finals: March 25 – Broadcast starts at 12 pm UK

Broadcast starts at 12 pm UK The Finals: March 26 – Broadcast starts at 3 pm UK

ePL Finals 2023 streams

If you would like to watch along, the action will be streamed on the Premier League YouTube channel, and also on EA SPORTS FIFA’s Twitch channel.

You can also watch along on Sky Sports Premier League and the League’s digital channels (YouTube, web, app, and Facebook).

ePL Finals 2023 format explained

All 20 Premier League clubs will have two players each representing them. They will be battling it out for the chance to be named a Premier League (ePL) Champion and share the £100,000 prize pool.

Club representatives will work collaboratively, as finalists take part in a series of 1 vs 1 matches against pairings from other clubs. The two victorious players in the overall final will win the honor of becoming ePremier League Champions for their club.

ePL Here is a view of the ePL Finals groups.

Jack Wignall, the 2021/22 winner, said in a press release: “It was a dream come true to win the 2021/2022 ePremier League title, undoubtedly the biggest victory of my career to date.

“I’m excited to try and win a second title, this time with West Ham.

How to get ePL Final FIFA 23 Twitch drops: FGS tokens

ePL Get these Twitch drops in FIFA 23 by connecting your accounts.

During the ePremier League Finals, there will be a series of Twitch drops available for viewers to redeem in FIFA 23. To be eligible for Twitch drops, you will need to link your EA and Twitch account – with instructions for how to do that here.

The Twitch drops for this event include the following:

Kits

Crests

Tifo

Stadium

FGS Player Swap Tokens

So – there’s everything you need to know about the ePL Finals 2023. Make sure you watch along, collect those drops, and if you’re an Ultimate Team player… End the weekend strong with a strong showing at FUT Champions.