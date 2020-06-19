EA SPORTS unveils first look at FIFA 21 for PS5 & Xbox Series X

EA SPORTS has officially unveiled FIFA 21, and given fans of the long-standing football sim franchise a scintillating first-look at what the 2020 installment will look like when it arrives on next-generation consoles later this year.

In the “Feel Next Level” trailer, revealed by the FIFA publishers during the EA Play Live 2020 event on June 18, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé is seen standing over the penalty spot at Le Parc des Princes. He’s preparing to shoot.

The whole stadium is lit up, despite it being night time. PSG is facing off against English champions-elect Liverpool. There’s rain on the camera, and beads of sweat rolling down a realistic-looking Mbappé’s face.

This is what FIFA 21 will look like on next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. We may not have been treated to proper in-game footage, but EA made sure to slap “game engine footage” on the trailer.

Electronic Arts are going all out on the generational switch consoles will be going through this year, it seems. FIFA 21 is expected to release on October 9, and it’s going to be huge. Don’t just let us tell you though ⁠— take a look for yourself:

EA reveals first-look at FIFA 21 next-gen engine

There’s plenty on offer in the EA Play trailer. It also includes a handful of shots dedicated to EA NFL franchise Madden. Global powerhouses like, Liverpool, Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and more are also featured.

On top of the players and clubs, the trailer shows off FIFA’s "new deferred lighting system". EA believes this should create “ultra-realistic football experiences” and “enhance the game in every part of the stadium.”

The FIFA publishers also confirmed their 2020 release would overhaul player bodies for both of their franchises. These “reimagined” core files should take each of the in-game avatars to “a whole new level of realism,” the devs said.

Advertisement

Load times, controller haptics, match AI set for upgrades

Graphics aren’t the only thing EA has promised to “take to the next level” when their sports titles arrive on PS5 and XSX either. The generational switch will also bring “blazing fast load times” and “immersive controller haptics,” EA revealed.

Finally, FIFA 21 will allegedly turn the humanization of its AI players all the way up to eleven, the publishers said in their post-trailer wrap.

“From adjusting shin pads in the 89th minute to screaming for passes, player humanization unlocks the most authentic behaviours ever seen in sports games. This lets you feel all the emotion of football at the highest level,” they said.

FIFA 21 is already available to preorder for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC here. Make sure you stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the breaking news in the lead up to the big release on Friday, October 9.