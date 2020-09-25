EA SPORTS reveals FIFA 21 Ones to Watch players and ICON details

EA SPORTS has officially come out with the new FIFA 21 Ones to Watch cards coming to Ultimate Team when the game releases this October, along with more details on ICON SBCs.

Teams and players across the world are looking forward to the return of their regular football schedule, and with the 2020/2021 season just around the corner, it's been no surprise to see clubs looking to add new players to their squads.

Advertisement

However you look at it, the transfer market is certainly heating up. This means new cards in FIFA Ultimate Team, so you can start to get a feel for what you want to do in the next game. Amongst these new cards are a select group called the Ones to Watch.

These cards are some of the most-wanted by players, as they represent some of the biggest, and most interesting, moves of the transfer window and if you do get one, they’ll update whenever the player gets an upgrade in something like a TOTW, possibly making them viable all season long.

Advertisement

As for the three new cards, Liverpool's Bayern Munich trade for Thiago was already revealed as a new One to Watch by EA, who's joined by Real Madrid's new Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard and Inter Milan's pickup of Achraf Hakimi.

Read More: EA SPORTS concerns fans after scrapping FIFA 21 demo

Hakimi was actually one of the players we predicted could be seen as a new OTW for FIFA 21, but Ødegaard managed to slip under the radar, coming as a relative surprise.

These are just some of the players that EA SPORTS will feature in Ones To Watch, with two full teams of players to be released as we get into the new FUT campaign.

Advertisement

OTW Team 1 will be revealed and released on October 9.

OTW Team 2 will be revealed on October 14 and released on October 16.

Along with the new OTW info, EA also clarified how ICON cards will be implemented in FIFA 21. As in years past, there will be four levels of ICON cards to collect: Base being the most common, Mid, Prime, and Moment as the rarest and most powerful.

ICON SBCs will also be making a return, with the first ones being introduced from late November onwards. They will be available longer than regular Squad Building Challenges, but not permanently.

After an ICON SBC expires, it may be re-released at a later date, so don't worry too much if you miss out on a certain player. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news and updates.