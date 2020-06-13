EA SPORTS reveal FUT Champs Red Pick rewards ahead of TOTW return

EA SPORTS have confirmed what promo will be used for the FUT Champs red player picks when the June 12-14 session of Weekend League comes to an end ahead of the return of Team of the Week.

Ever since it was introduced back in FIFA 17, Weekend League has been the best way for players to prove how good they are against some of the best players around. Only the best of the best manage to go 30-0, sitting atop the leaderboard when the weekend comes to an end.

Though, everyone who gets involved – no matter their win-loss records – gets some rewards. The better you do, the better the rewards are, with more red player picks being the pinnacle. With the rewards in flux as FIFA is currently between promos, EA has moved to confirm where the next rewards will come from.

FUT Champs Weekend League Red Picks for June 18

With the developers confirming that the usual Team of the Week promo will return starting on June 24, the final Weekend League before its return will use the Ultimate Team of the Season So Far as its red player picks.

“Weekend League rewards this coming weekend (12 June-14 June) will be the same as the ones available for the 5 June-7 June competition,” the FIFA Direct Twitter account posted, though it was met with responses from players who claimed that they wouldn’t be playing in FUT Champs.

With many top football leagues still ramping up towards restarting, our current plan is for Team of the Week to return on 24 June.



Weekend League rewards this coming weekend (12 June-14 June) will be the same as the ones available for the 5 June-7 June competition. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) June 10, 2020

As expected, the Ultimate Team of the Season So Far squad brought together some of the highest-rated cards in FIFA – with Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil Van Dijk being the standout stars.

Obviously, you’ll need some serious pack luck to get your hands on the cream of the crop, but either way, you should get some nice player picks to fill out your club.

With Team of The Week and the Summer Heat promo on the way, we can expect to see some nice new cards enter FIFA 20 just as the hype for FIFA 21 really starts to ramp up.

If you manage to grab some of the best cards available from the upcoming Weekend League rewards, be sure to show us what you got on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.