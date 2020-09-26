EA SPORTS reveal FIFA 21 early access rewards

EA SPORTS have revealed the rewards that Ultimate Team players can claim when FIFA 21’s early access gets underway through EA Play.

In recent years, EA has made it possible for FIFA players to get stuck into the new game before it officially hits the market through EA Access.

Advertisement

Fans are allowed to play for 10 hours in the build-up to the new release, but if they also pre-order particular versions of the game, they’ll be able to access everything with a time restriction.

With FIFA 21 merely days away at this point, EA have revealed a few changes that are coming to Ultimate Team with Icon SBCs and Ones to Watch release dates. Though, there are few rewards too.

Advertisement

In their September 25 Pitch Notes, EA revealed that anyone who plays in the Early Access period will have a chance to earn certain rewards and get a bit of a headstart.

Read More: FIFA 21 best free kick takers confirmed

These rewards include special objectives to get particular packs, the launch of Team of The Week 1, as well as a first chance to play Live FUT Friendlies and the all-new community Events.

Below, you can find the rewards for Early Access players.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Early Access rewards

Pre-Launch Objectives with the chance to earn a special Early Access Reward Pack, which includes an untradeable 80-84 OVR Player Pick and a 10 game loan Team Of The Week (TOTW) Player.

Team of the Week 1 highlighting the best performing players from the world of football, available for a limited time.

The launch of Season Objectives 1: In addition to more time in Season 1, EA Play members will also get a Season XP boost to help them on their way to level 30 rewards.

Experience Live FUT Friendlies first with the Three Nations Themed Live FUT Friendly challenge.

The first opportunity to experience Events with a head start in the Humans vs. Machine community event. Complete the Humans vs. Machine Objectives group to earn an untradeable Prime Electrum players pack.

FIFA 21 OTW Early Access rewards

On top of this, there will also be Early Access rewards around the Ones to Watch players – including a Squad Building Challenge.

There will also be a community vote for a player who deserves a One to Watch card ahead of the real world transfer deadline days.

Ones To Watch Player Squad Building Challenge (SBC)

Ones To Watch Player Pick Vote

For EA Play members, Early Access will kick off on October 1, while fans who have pre-ordered either the Champions or Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 can play on October 6.

Advertisement

With more and more updates to come, you’ll be able to find all the breaking news via our Twitter account over at UltimateTeamUK.