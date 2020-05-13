EA SPORTS respond to broken FIFA 20 Belgium Pro League SBC

EA SPORTS have temporarily disabled the Belgium Pro League SBC Group in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The removal comes after it was discovered the Oostende club SBC had a requirement no longer available in FUT Packs.

EA added the repeatable Belgian First Division squad building challenge on May 11, alongside a similar challenge set for Mexico’s Liga BBVA MX. The publishers have now disabled the Pro League puzzle, just 24 hours after release.

On May 12, the FIFA 20 publishers confirmed the league SBC would be hooked from the challenges lineup to be fixed. The issue arose after EA discovered the club challenge had unsolvable requirements.

Heads up:

There was an issue with the Oostende SBC within the Belgium Pro League SBC Group.



This challenge required Player Items that are no longer available in FUT Packs to be submitted. 1/3 — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 13, 2020

“Heads up, there was an issue with the Oostende SBC within the Belgium SBC Group,” EA said. They continued: “The Belgium Pro League SBC Group has been removed, and will be re-released with adjusted requirements.”

The developers have also confirmed any players who rushed to complete the new Belgium puzzles will “be able to continue from where they left off” without losing their progress.

FIFA players who completed puzzles for Oostende will have some players returned to them "once the SBC is re-released". These players include Oostende’s Nicholas Lambert, and Club Athletico Paranaense midfielder Fernando Canesín Matos.

Players that submitted the following Items will have them returned to their Club once the SBC is re-released: Nicolas Lombaerts, Fernando Canesín Matos.



We've begun the process of determining the total number of players impacted and will provide an update within 48 hours. 3/3 — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 13, 2020

Finally, EA confirmed the SBC would be unavailable for around two days. It may return as soon as May 14. They said: “We’ve begun the process of determining the number of players impacted. We will provide an update within 48 hours.”

The Belgium SBC Group may be disabled, but there’s still plenty of live FIFA puzzles that will net you top-level cards: FIFA 20 menace Éder Militão just got a Flashback card, while Falcao and Clichy have both had mega-boosts for TOTSSF too.