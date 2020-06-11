EA SPORTS finally add FIFA 20 Icons to Kick Off & Career Mode

EA SPORTS have finally added FIFA Ultimate Team Icons, including legendary stars like Pelé, Zinedine Zidane, Ruud Gullit, Ronaldo, and more, to FIFA 20 Kick-Off and Career Mode, the publishers confirmed on June 10.

FIFA Icons were first added to EA’s long-standing football title in FIFA 14. Back then, Maldini, Best, and Matthäus were among the top stars. The cards, known as Legends, were all Xbox exclusive for their first four years.

In 2018, Legends were overhauled for Icons, and the former stars arrived on PlayStation as well. The roster was trimmed significantly. While Icons may have spread to all consoles in 2018, however, they remained locked to FUT ⁠— until now.

EA confirmed via Twitter that they were adding the iconic retired legends to FIFA 20’s popular Kick-Off mode in a server-side patch on June 10. That means Icons will also be available in career mode, with a bit of fiddling.

“Through a server release, we've added the Soccer Aid World XI FC to Kick Off, a new team with some of the most renowned names in football history,” the publishers confirmed. “You can access it in the Rest of World category."

Through a server release, we've added the Soccer Aid World XI FC to Kick Off (PS4/X1/PS4), a new team with some of the most renowned names in football history. You can access it in the Rest of World category when Live Form is set to 'on.' — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) June 10, 2020

The Icon squad, called the Soccer Aid World XI in Kick-Off mode, includes Pele, Ronaldinho, Maradona, Zidane, Gullit, Matthaus, Figo, Baresi, Maldini, Cannavaro, and Schmeichel in the starting lineup. Del Piero, Rush, and more make the bench.

Of course, Kick Off mode is good for a few runs, but what many non-FUT players really love to sink their teeth into is Career Mode. Here’s how you can slot the former legends into your next FIFA 20 career adventure.

How to get FUT Icons in FIFA 20 Career Mode

To get the high-rated Icons in your next career challenge, you’ll have to follow these simple steps to move them into the squad:

Go to “Customise” on FIFA 20 main menu, and select “Edit Teams” from the eight selections under that option. Here, choose the “Reset All Squads” option to make sure you have the latest roster updates released by EA. Be warned, this will remove all custom-created players you have made in FIFA 20 so far. After downloading the new roster update, head to “Edit Teams” and select the “Club Transfers” option on the top right. From here, pick the Soccer Aid World XI FC, which should now contain all FUT 20 Icons. In the Soccer Aid World XI club transfers screen, select the player you want to move to another club. On the right of this player’s information screen, change their “Team” to whatever club you want them to move to. Once you have done this with as many players as you want to add, return to the menu and start up a Career Mode save. Make sure you select “Use current squads,” and get underway with your new-look team!

• START A NEW CAREER MODE WITH CURRENT SQUADS. pic.twitter.com/cp0nllVPM4 — FIFA CAREER GEMS (@FIFACareerGems) June 10, 2020

EA also confirmed the newly-added World XI should have more than one Icon kit available to use in kick off. At the moment, just a single kit is available. The FIFA publishers said they are “actively investigating” the launch issue.

So, what are you waiting for? Get into a FIFA 20 Career Mode with the greatest stars to have ever stepped onto a football pitch! Once you’ve built a superstar Icons lineup, show us the XI on Twitter at @UltimateTeamUK.