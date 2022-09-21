EA reveals FIFA 23 price change for FIFA Points with some tiers scrapped

EA SPORTS has shaken up its Ultimate Team pricing structure for FIFA Points in FIFA 23 and some tiers have been scrapped.

Players have been jumping into the Web App since September 21, which allows them to start trading and build their starter teams in Ultimate Team.

Though, there will be some more time to wait before they can start adding FIFA Points to their account in the new installment.

Before making that decision, you should be aware of some price and tier changes.

New FIFA Points prices confirmed for FIFA 23

A few changes were noticed on Twitter by YouTuber Itshaber on September 21.

They said: “So EA changed the Fifa point pricing. They didn’t make points more expensive, they just removed some lower tier options and added in some higher tier options.

“Personally not a huge fan of this. Would prefer if all the options were available instead.”

How much are FIFA Points in FIFA 23? All tiers explained

The full price list can be seen below:

100 Points – $0.99

500 Points – $4.99

1,050 Points – $9.99

1,600 Points – $14.99

2,800 Points – $24.99

5,900 Points – $49.99

12,000 Points – $99.99

The table included in the tweet shows that both the 250 and 750 point packs have been removed ahead of FIFA 23, which goes into early access on September 27.

The 2,200 tier has jumped up to 2,600, with a price change, and the same applies to 4,600 tier, which has increased to 5,900 with a bump in cost.

FUT packs will be available to purchase, and open, with FIFA Points as soon as EA Play early access trials begin.