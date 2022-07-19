EA responds after FIFA 22 FUT Champions TOTS rewards go missing

Andrew Amos . 54 minutes ago

On the back of his best season to date, FIFA 23 could be a big year for Lautaro Martinez.

EA has responded to FIFA 22 player complaints after high-ranking players in FUT Champions were missing big TOTS rewards. While the company is promising a quick fix, this is now the second missing reward in less than a week that has played riled up.

When players place highly in FIFA 22 FUT Champions, they expect the red carpet to be rolled out for them with rewards. However EA SPORTS has missed the boat following Week 41, and the community isn’t too pleased.

Any player who placed in Ranks 1-3 in FUT Champions over the weekend are missing big EFIGS (England, France, Italy, Germany, Spain) TOTS rewards with two guaranteed 92+ rated players.

The developers have apologized for the issues and promise a fix will be coming out in the coming days.

“We are aware that the Champions Finals Rank 1, 2, and 3 Rewards are missing 2x 92+ SS/EFIGS TOTS Player Items,” they said on Twitter. “This issue will be addressed with the upcoming FUT Champions Event and impacted players will receive these Items in the coming days.”

However, the furore doesn’t end there for players. Many are still missing a guaranteed 85-rated Player Picks reward from earlier in July, and with the game’s cycle nearing its close they want their powerful cards sooner rather than later.

EA SPORTS has remained silent on that issue beyond their July 15 statement, where they also promised the rewards for players as quickly as possible.

With FIFA 23 around the corner, every day without these players can feel like a snubbing given the game’s lifespan, so until the issue is resolved the heat is likely to be on full blast.