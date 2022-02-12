EA confirms FIFA 22 ban wave after Division Rivals rewards exploit

EA SPORTS confirmed that FIFA 22 players who took advantage of a recent Division Rivals rewards glitch in Ultimate Team would be banned en masse.

On February 10, FIFA 22 players discovered a game-breaking Ultimate Team glitch that allowed them to redeem Division Rivals rewards on the Web App an infinite amount of times by simply refreshing and re-logging in.

Essentially, the packs would disappear and reappear repeatedly but could be recovered every time. They also never contained the same cards — meaning that players could make an absolute killing.

@IamFrench_ gros bug sur la web app Récompense en illimité pack + crédits les packs apparaisse et disparaissent tout le temps d’où le bug et le fait de pouvoir en récupérer à chaque fois (les packs sont bien ouvrable et jamais les memes joueurs etc) et crédits utilisable aussi pic.twitter.com/XJ1pxTs2pb — OwlMan (@OwlMan__) February 10, 2022

Some exploited the glitch a handful of times, while others repeated the process for hours. So, after resolving the issue, EA SPORTS decided to punish players relative to how much they took advantage of it.

Players who “consistently” exploited it will only receive a temporary ban. However, those who “severely” exploited it will no longer be able to access the FIFA Ultimate Team market at all — which is as good as a permanent ban.

“We have identified active accounts that consistently exploited Division Rivals Rewards earlier this week and have suspended them from FIFA 22 online for seven days,” they said.

“Additionally, we have identified active accounts that severely exploited Division Rivals Rewards earlier this week. These accounts have received the aforementioned suspension and will also no longer be able to access the Transfer Market in FIFA 22.”

Additionally, we have identified active accounts that severely exploited Division Rivals Rewards earlier this week. These accounts have received the aforementioned suspension and will also no longer be able to access the Transfer Market in FIFA 22. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) February 12, 2022

The exact numbers aren’t known. However, thousands of players likely took advantage of the glitch to varying degrees, given the sheer amount of money they could make.

It’s not the first time EA SPORTS has banned players for exploits. In October 2021, they banned more than 30,000 players for using a glitch that allowed them to quit games without it counting as a loss.