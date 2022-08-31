EA accidentally launches FIFA 23 on Xbox a month before release

Certain Xbox users have gotten their hands on FIFA 23 early, accessing all game modes, updated player stats and much more ahead of the game’s actual release.

FIFA 23 is set to release at the end of September. However, some players have been able to download the game one whole month ahead of launch and are now able to access all game modes including FIFA Ultimate Team.

The news of this mix up was first announced on Twitter by FUT23News, stating that devs EA have “accidentally made FIFA 23 playable for some players.” As proof, the post then included a screenshot of the Xbox Series X/S download screen – with the full version of FIFA 23 seen to be installing on the console.

As a result, those who do now have access to the game have been leaking player stats and ratings online as well as the brand new kits that teams will wear in the upcoming game. However, it is still unclear why certain Xbox users were given access to FIFA 23.

While some EA Play members have revealed that they made the cut, other users who have downloaded the game are simply just Xbox Series X/S owners. Moreover, some gamers have stated that they have since lost access to FIFA 23 while others allegedly still have it installed and are able to play through it.

While FIFA 23’s early Xbox release appears to be a big mistake from EA, this isn’t the first major error they have made when it comes to their upcoming title.

Earlier in August, the Ultimate Edition of the game was listed on the Epic Games store for only 6 cents. Instead of refunding those who did purchase the game for this price, EA chose to honor the listing.

For EA, FIFA 23 marks the last game that will carry the FIFA name, with it being reported earlier this year that the publisher’s partnership with the football organization had come to an end. From 2023 onwards, all new EA football titles will fall under the EA Sports FC banner.