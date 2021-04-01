How to complete Dann FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has launched a new FIFA 21 FUT Birthday objectives set, this time for Crystal Palace stalwart Scott Dann. The CB is getting a stacked Silver Stars card, with plenty of value in the 74-rated beast. Here’s how you can get it yourself.

Silver Stars cards are often looked over in FIFA 21, but if Scott Dann’s commemorative FUT Birthday card is anything to go by, you should maybe consider doing the challenges.

His new card, which dropped on the same day Reus’ got his ‘blast-from-the-past’ in an SBC, is a flashback to FIFA’s gone by. While he was demoted back to Silver in FIFA 21, this card boasts some stats that outclass even his highest-rated cards dating back generations.

You’ll only need to complete a few objectives to get your hands on Scott Dann’s new card. Here’s how.

The 5-star Skillver CB of dreams. 🤹‍♂️ A new Silver Stars Objectives Player is now unlockable in #FIFA21.#FUT pic.twitter.com/wAgsI341mj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 31, 2021

FIFA 21 Dann FUT Birthday Objectives

As far as Silver Stars go, Dann’s FUT Birthday card is loaded with value. He has 84 Defending and 82 Physicality; two decent stats you want on your central defenders. His 72 Pace isn’t half-bad either, considering that’s the main stat struggle for CBs in FIFA 21.

The 74 rating makes it great for finishing off Managerial Masterpieces and other Silver challenges in the future, given he has the stats of an 83-rated centre-back. Slam on Shadow, and that becomes 89, and could slot into your main FUT line-up.

Dann FUT Birthday in-game stats

Dann FUT Birthday objectives & rewards

As with the previous Silver Stars challenges, you’ll have to complete three missions to get the Scott Dann FUT Birthday card.

They’re pretty straight-forward ⁠— and if you’re good enough, you can know them out in just three FUT Friendlies. Plus, they give you XP towards this season’s pass.

Win 3

Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Reward: 150 XP

Score 8

Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Reward: 150 XP

Assist 6

Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Reward: 150 XP

You have until April 6 before Dann’s FUT Birthday card becomes a thing of the past. Get in quick, and if you do pick up the English CB, let us know how he goes on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.