Chelsea's Reece James has his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed

Chelsea’s Reece James has had his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed and despite having a 99-rated pro player card, he doesn’t exactly play it in the position that you might be thinking of.

In recent years, it’s been difficult for Chelsea youngsters to break through the ranks and make it into the first team, but Reece James has broken that mold. Since impressing in the Championship while on loan with Wigan Athletic, the 20-year-old has become a key figure in Frank Lampard’s squad.

When it comes to FIFA, though, he’s acknowledged that he isn’t the greatest player around. He was roundly beaten 8-0 by Everton’s Andre Gomes in the ePremier League invitational, but that hasn’t stopped him from diving into Ultimate Team.

The full-back’s team was revealed by himself on Chelsea TV, showing that he has the all-important 99-rated pro player card. Though, with him being a right-back, he doesn’t play there.

Instead, James’ virtual self partners icons Ronaldinho and Rui Costa in midfield – even though he has given them the holding roles – and he plays just behind a forward line of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, and Ronaldo Nazario.

Reece James’ FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

GK: Ederson - 88

LB: Marcos Alonso - 81

RB: Kyle Walker - 84

CB: Aymeric Laporte - 87

CB: Virgil Van Dijk - 90

CDM: Ronaldinho - 91

CDM: Rui Costa - 85

CM: Reece James - 99

RW: Pele - 95

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo - 93

ST: Ronaldo - 94

Now, while the midfield and attacking portion of his team are pretty impressive, James’ backline is made up of solely base Premier League cards. The England international could easily upgrade on teammate Marcos Alonso with the flashback SBC, and even grab himself one of the numerous Virgil Van Dijk in-forms that are on the market.

Though, as we’ve already seen with players like Quincy Promes, these teams change pretty quickly, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see it shook up later down the line.