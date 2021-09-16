Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has a big problem with his new FIFA 22 rating

The first hit of FIFA 22 ratings have dropped, and some players like Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger aren’t too impressed. The German center-back only has a measly 75 Pace, despite clocking some of the fastest speeds on the pitch.

The FIFA 22 Ratings are slowly dropping in for FIFA, with the world’s best players finally getting the chance to size up their upgrades (or downgrades) from the previous addition. Rudiger did get a handy upgrade himself. The 81 rated center-back in FIFA 21 got an upgrade to 83 on his base card in FIFA 22.

His Defending, Physical, Passing, and Pace stats all got a handy boost as well. However, the star has been left less than impressed with the latter, sitting at 75.

“Come on EA. 35.8km/h top speed on the pitch and only 75 Pace in FIFA 22?! What do I need to get around 90 Pace? 50/kmh,” Rudiger joked on Twitter.

75 Pace means he’s on par with the likes of Nathan Ake (76) and Mario Canseco (75), but slower than Virgil van Dijk (78), former teammate Fikayo Tomori (82), and Eder Militao (83). Sure, he’s no Kyle Walker (92), getting across the pitch at 37km/h, but does that justify the 17 pace gap between the two defenders?

Rudiger certainly doesn’t think so, at least.

EA SPORTS has already put a challenge to Rudiger to get it changed in FIFA 22 though: “Beat [Pulisic] in a race and we’ll talk.”

In terms of in-game speeds, Pulisic gets across the pitch at a rapid 89 Pace, which is decent for a LW. While not best in class, with the right Chemistry Style, you can start to push the mid-90s, giving him blistering pace.

Beat @cpulisic_10 in a race and we'll talk 😅 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 15, 2021

Rudiger hasn’t been as hard-done-by as teammate Andreas Christensen though.

The Danish center-back only has 66 Pace on his 80 rated card despite clocking up speeds upwards of 33km/h ⁠— faster than Rashford (91 Pace in FIFA 21) and Mbappe (97 Pace in FIFA 22) ⁠— at the Euros.

It might just be a center-back thing (can you imagine how infuriating it’d be if all CBs had 90 Pace in FIFA), but at least the rest of Rudiger’s card looks alright.

He’s definitely one to keep an eye out for when FUT launches.