Cheapest solutions for Bailey Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete Dexerto

Cheapest solutions for Bailey Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete

Published: 13/Dec/2020 18:39

by Bill Cooney

FUT

The next Freeze Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s for Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey; we’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for the lightning-fast Jamaican winger, Leon Bailey.

Bailey has been in top form during Leverkusen’s run in the Europa League, scoring three times in the club’s previous two matches at the time this SBC came out, and now he can join your lineup as well. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally the cheapest solutions.

Bailey Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Leon Bailey’s Freeze SBC card.

Bailey Freeze SBC requirements & total cost

There is only one single challenge to knock out for this SBC, and altogether it should run you around 88,ooo to 100,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Here are the requirements:

Leon Bailey

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be adding the cheapest solutions right here as soon as they become available. To make things even easier none of them will require any loyalty to complete either.

Bailey Freeze loan SBC requirements & total cost

If you’re interested in trying out Bailey before going full-in on the SBC, there is a 3-match loan option available that only costs up to 5,000 FUT Coins to complete on all platforms. Full requirements are listed below:

Leon Bailey [Loan]

  • Number of players from Jamaica: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 35
  • Number of players in the Squad: 6

Don’t wait around to complete this challenge if you want to grab Bailey for yourself; both his regular and loan SBCs expire on Wednesday, December 16.

Cheapest solutions for Ansaldi Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete

Published: 12/Dec/2020 18:33 Updated: 12/Dec/2020 19:50

by Bill Cooney

The next Freeze Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s for Torino right back Cristian Ansaldi; we’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for the speedy Argentinian full-back, Cristian Ansaldi.

With his club fighting to avoid relegation this season, the Argentine was one of the bright spots for Torino, and now he can be all yours. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally the cheapest solutions.

Ansaldi Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Ansaldi’s Freeze SBC card.

Ansaldi’s card is all about the Pace, giving him a very nice upgrade from 78 on his gold card to 87 for this version. Passing, Dribbling, and Defending are also all boosted up to 84, making him the best non-ICON Argentine back in the game, for now.

Physicality also sees a dramatic increase, getting a 10 point boost from his regular 70 all the way up to 80 for the Freeze promo.

Ansaldi Freeze SBC requirements & total cost

There is only one single challenge to knock out for this SBC, and altogether it should run you around 95,ooo to 115,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Here are the requirements:

Cristian Ansaldi

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Ansaldi Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest solutions to Ansaldi’s Freeze SBC. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Cristian Ansaldi solution 1

FUTBIN
The cheapest solution we’ve found for Ansaldi’s Freeze SBC.

Cristian Ansaldi solution 2

FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Ansaldi’s Freeze SBC.

Ansaldi Freeze loan SBC requirements & total cost

If you’re interested in trying out Ansaldi before going full-in on the SBC, there is a 3-match loan option available that only costs up to 3,000 FUT Coins to complete on all platforms. Full requirements are listed below:

Cristian Ansaldi [Loan]

  • Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • Number of players in the Squad: 6

Don’t wait around to complete this challenge if you want to grab Ansaldi for yourself; both the regular and loan SBCs expire on Tuesday, December 15.

