Cheapest solutions for Bailey Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete Dexerto

The next Freeze Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s for Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey; we’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for the lightning-fast Jamaican winger, Leon Bailey.

Bailey has been in top form during Leverkusen’s run in the Europa League, scoring three times in the club’s previous two matches at the time this SBC came out, and now he can join your lineup as well. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally the cheapest solutions.

Bailey Freeze SBC in-game stats

There is only one single challenge to knock out for this SBC, and altogether it should run you around 88,ooo to 100,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Read More: Cheapest solutions for Ansaldi Freeze SBC in FIFA 21

Here are the requirements:

Leon Bailey

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be adding the cheapest solutions right here as soon as they become available. To make things even easier none of them will require any loyalty to complete either.

Bailey Freeze loan SBC requirements & total cost

If you’re interested in trying out Bailey before going full-in on the SBC, there is a 3-match loan option available that only costs up to 5,000 FUT Coins to complete on all platforms. Full requirements are listed below:

Leon Bailey [Loan]

Number of players from Jamaica: Min 1

Player Level: Min Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 35

Team Chemistry: Min 35 Number of players in the Squad: 6

Don’t wait around to complete this challenge if you want to grab Bailey for yourself; both his regular and loan SBCs expire on Wednesday, December 16.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, updates, leaks, solutions, and more.