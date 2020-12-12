Cheapest solutions for Ansaldi Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete

EA Sports has released a new Freeze Squad Building Challenge for Torino full-back Cristian Ansaldi and we’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.
The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for the speedy full-back Ansaldi.
With his club fighting to avoid relegation this season, the Argentine was one of the bright spots for Torino, and now he can be all yours. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally solutions.
Ansaldi Freeze SBC in-game stats
Stats for Ansaldi’s Freeze SBC card.
Ansaldi Freeze SBC requirements & total cost
There is only one single challenge to knock out for this SBC, and altogether it should run you around 95,ooo to 100,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.
Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be adding several of the cheapest solutions to Ansaldi’s SBC right here as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty to complete, either.
EA SPORTS has released a new FUT Freeze Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for PSG defender Marquinhos, and a set of Objectives for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie. We’ve got all the info you need to know to grab their new cards as quickly and cheaply as possible.
While players still had plenty of questions about what all would be included with the new FUT Freeze promo leading up to its release, EA wasted absolutely no time giving us a new SBC and Objectives to work through when it dropped on December 11.
In a fairly rough year for PSG, Marquinhos managed to become the deciding factor in the 3-1 Champion’s League win over Manchester United on Dec. 2, and Bolasie will be a familiar face to Premier League fans, even if Everton has had him on loan. Let’s take a look at both of their stats, and what you’ll need to do to grab them for yourself.
Bolasie and Marquinhos Freeze in-game stats
In-game stats for Bolasie’s 85 OVR Freeze card.
For an 85 OVR, Bolasie comes stacked with 86 Pace, 85 Shooting, and 84 Dribbling. Passing and Physicality are also in the low 80s, just leaving Defence as his one weak point. Considering where he should be on the field, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue though.
In-game stats for Marquinhos 87 OVR Freeze card.
Marquinhos card is even more well-rounded, with every stat above 80 except for 60 Shooting. 88 Defending will let him hold down the pitch whenever the ball gets close.
Bolasie Freeze Objectives & rewards
There are five separate objectives to complete to unlock Bolasie’s card, on top of that, with each one you complete you’ll also earn an untradeable player pack and some XP. You do have two weeks to complete them, but some are relatively lengthy, so don’t wait until the last minute to try and finish them up.