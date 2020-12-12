Cheapest solutions for Ansaldi Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete

EA Sports has released a new Freeze Squad Building Challenge for Torino full-back Cristian Ansaldi and we’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for the speedy full-back Ansaldi.

With his club fighting to avoid relegation this season, the Argentine was one of the bright spots for Torino, and now he can be all yours. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally solutions.

Ansaldi Freeze SBC in-game stats

Ansaldi Freeze SBC requirements & total cost

There is only one single challenge to knock out for this SBC, and altogether it should run you around 95,ooo to 100,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.

The requirements are listed below:

Cristian Ansaldi

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be adding several of the cheapest solutions to Ansaldi’s SBC right here as soon as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty to complete, either.

