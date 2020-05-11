Cedric Bakambu's FIFA 20 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed

Congolese star Cedric Bakambu has had his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed and, perhaps unsurprisingly, hasn’t managed to find a spot for his Chinese Super League peers.

With most major football leagues currently out of action, many top footballers have turned to FIFA 20 to satiate their thirst for the beautiful game, and we’re seeing some great teams from stars looking to make a super team, including the likes of Marcos Llorente and Sergio Agüero.

Now Bakambu – who nearly signed with Barcelona in January 2020 – has had his Ultimate Team starting lineup revealed, with a pretty interesting choice of players.

The Congo-born star, who last season got 16 goals and 7 assists in his 26 appearances for BJ Sinobo Guoan, has clearly put a lot of thought and time into his squad, and has come out with some Icons and Moments SBC cards to bolster his team.

During his quest for Ultimate Team dominance, Reddit user Denitorious ran into Bakambu, who beat him 3-1 – but he still decided to show off the squad to the rest of the world. So let’s take a look at the team, in full, below.

Cedric Bakambu's FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

GK: David de Gea (92)

RB: Hector Bellerin (87)

CB: David Luiz (90)

CB: Rio Ferdinand (85)

LB: Jordan Amavi (86)

RM: Riyad Mahrez (88)

CM: Kylian Mbappe (89)

LM: Neymar (92)

CAM: Frank Rijkaard (90)

CAM: Zinedine Zidane (91)

ST: Cedric Bakambu (99)

You can see Bakambu has put some decent effort into his team, especially with the likes of Hector Bellerin’s Player Moments SBC and the Icon cards he’s using throughout his squad.

There are some questionable choices, though. Kylian Mbappe at centre-midfield feels like a bit of wasted talent, and there are plenty of left-backs that you could slide into this team that might make more sense than Amavi.

That said, it’s evidently a well-made team for the most part, as proven by the win over his opponent, but with some tweaks this could be a top team when FUT Champs rolls around.