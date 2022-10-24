Castro1021 destroys controller after conceding brutal FIFA 23 goal

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Castro is one of FIFA’s most notable streamers, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the franchise icon. Here’s what led to him absolutely destroying his controller during a frustrating Ultimate Team match.

Castro has been one of the biggest names in FIFA for years now, and viewers know what to expect when they tune into his stream.

He’s had joyous celebrations and explosive outbursts alike. This latest incident fits comfortably into the latter, and his chat was left stunned at how fast it developed. It was less than twenty minutes into a fresh game that things took a drastic turn and he reached his boiling point.

Castro breaks controller & rage quits after giving up an easy goal in FIFA 23

Castro was in the early stages of a FUT match when his stream took a wild turn. The megastar streamer was already down 1-0 heading into the 17th minute of play when an errant midfield pass was intercepted by his opponent.

The opposing player quickly went on the counter, chained together a few clean passes, and ended up netting one within seconds of the turnover. That was all it took for Castro to get fed up.

“My passing is so bad, learn how to f***ing pass,” he screamed just before launching his controller at the ceiling, where it rebounded and came crashing to the ground in the background of his stream.

Despite the rage, he grabbed another controller and carried on with the match, clarifying that he didn’t have any others to destroy. The last of his resolve quickly melted away and he ultimately ended up leaving the match around the 30th minute.

At the end of the day, he’s one of the biggest names in all of FIFA, so it’s probably not too hard for him to get a replacement… but it may not be the best idea for other players to follow his example if they’d like to have any equipment left at the end of the day.