How to complete Carvalho & Isak FIFA 21 La Liga TOTS objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released two La Liga TOTS objective challenges, and if you finish them, you can get your hands on William Carvalho and Alexander Isak’s new and improved cards. Here are all the details.
FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion has been underway for a while now. In addition to the Premier League TOTS, La Liga TOTS, and fan-voted Community TOTS, we’ve also seen a multitude of SBCs and objectives challenges.
To keep the ball rolling, fans now have access to two more objectives challenges. Real Betis’ William Carvalho and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak’s new cards are up for grabs, and they’re both excellent pick-ups.
FIFA 21 Carvalho TOTS Objectives
FIFA 21 Carvalho TOTS in-game stats
FIFA 21 Carvalho TOTS objectives & rewards
William Carvalho has everything you want from a center-defensive midfielder. He’s tough as nails and excellent in defense. However, he’s also good at passing, dribbling, and is relatively quick.
But what makes him a beast is the fact his shooting is on-par with some of the best strikers. And the best part is, he’s very easy to get.
Breaking Through
- Assist 10 goals with through balls (minimum Professional difficulty)
- Reward: Gold Pack
Anchor Assists
- Assist in three separate matches with a CDM (minimum World Class difficulty)
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player
Scoring Success
- Score in six wins using La Liga players (minimum World Class difficulty)
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack
Portuguese Prowess
- Score using a Portuguese player in 10 separate matches (minimum Professional difficulty)
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack
FIFA 21 Isak TOTS Objectives
FIFA 21 Isak TOTS in-game stats
FIFA 21 Isak TOTS objectives & rewards
Isak is a phenomenal striker in real life, and his FIFA 21 La Liga TOTS objectives card reflects that. He’s quick, strong, and accurate in front of goal.
Plus, he’s an excellent dribbler with above-average passing. There’s a lot to like for a card that’s so easy to obtain.
Crossing Craft
- Assist three goals with crosses
- Reward: Gold Pack
Weak Foot Finish
- Score four finesse goals using players with minimum four-star weak foot
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack
Sociedad Scorer
- Score 15 goals
- Reward: 75+ Rated Player
Successful Streak
- Win nine matches
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack
Skilled Scoring
- Score in 11 separate matches using players with minimum four-star skill moves
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack
William Carvalho and Alexander Isak’s La Liga TOTS objectives cards are available until Friday, May 14.
That should be plenty of time for even the most casual FIFA 21 player. However, if you don’t want to miss out, you better start soon!