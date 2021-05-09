How to complete Carvalho & Isak FIFA 21 La Liga TOTS objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released two La Liga TOTS objective challenges, and if you finish them, you can get your hands on William Carvalho and Alexander Isak’s new and improved cards. Here are all the details.

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion has been underway for a while now. In addition to the Premier League TOTS, La Liga TOTS, and fan-voted Community TOTS, we’ve also seen a multitude of SBCs and objectives challenges.

To keep the ball rolling, fans now have access to two more objectives challenges. Real Betis’ William Carvalho and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak’s new cards are up for grabs, and they’re both excellent pick-ups.

FIFA 21 Carvalho TOTS Objectives

FIFA 21 Carvalho TOTS in-game stats

FIFA 21 Carvalho TOTS objectives & rewards

William Carvalho has everything you want from a center-defensive midfielder. He’s tough as nails and excellent in defense. However, he’s also good at passing, dribbling, and is relatively quick.

But what makes him a beast is the fact his shooting is on-par with some of the best strikers. And the best part is, he’s very easy to get.

Breaking Through

Assist 10 goals with through balls (minimum Professional difficulty)

Reward: Gold Pack

Anchor Assists

Assist in three separate matches with a CDM (minimum World Class difficulty)

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player

Scoring Success

Score in six wins using La Liga players (minimum World Class difficulty)

Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Portuguese Prowess

Score using a Portuguese player in 10 separate matches (minimum Professional difficulty)

Reward: Electrum Players Pack

FIFA 21 Isak TOTS Objectives

FIFA 21 Isak TOTS in-game stats

FIFA 21 Isak TOTS objectives & rewards

Isak is a phenomenal striker in real life, and his FIFA 21 La Liga TOTS objectives card reflects that. He’s quick, strong, and accurate in front of goal.

Plus, he’s an excellent dribbler with above-average passing. There’s a lot to like for a card that’s so easy to obtain.

Crossing Craft

Assist three goals with crosses

Reward: Gold Pack

Weak Foot Finish

Score four finesse goals using players with minimum four-star weak foot

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Sociedad Scorer

Score 15 goals

Reward: 75+ Rated Player

Successful Streak

Win nine matches

Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Skilled Scoring

Score in 11 separate matches using players with minimum four-star skill moves

Reward: Electrum Players Pack

William Carvalho and Alexander Isak’s La Liga TOTS objectives cards are available until Friday, May 14.

That should be plenty of time for even the most casual FIFA 21 player. However, if you don’t want to miss out, you better start soon!