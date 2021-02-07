Logo
Boca Juniors’ Eduardo Salvio has FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and it’s insane

Published: 7/Feb/2021 10:57

by Luke Edwards
Argentina and ex-Atletico Madrid star Eduardo Salvio has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked with four ICONs, plus Neymar and Ronaldo.

Eduardo Salvio is one of those players who feels like he’s been around forever. Having played for Atletico Madrid and Benfica, he now plies his trade in his native Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Like most players, the Argentine likes to kick back every now and then to enjoy a bit of Ultimate Team.

He sometimes streams his FIFA gameplay on Twitch to over 41k followers, which shows he takes this game pretty seriously.

eduardo salvio twitch fifa 21
Twitch: totitosalvio
Eduardo Salvio is massively into FIFA.

His FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is absolutely unreal, too. With four ICON cards, plus Neymar, Ronaldo, and his own 99-rated pro player card, you wouldn’t want to come up against him.

He also doesn’t let his loyalties get in the way of his selections, as he selected three Brazilian players, with himself as the only Argentinian. Here’s his team, courtesy of u/airparrot.

Eduardo Salvio’s Ultimate Team

    • GK: Ederson Moraes (89)
    • RBJames Tavernier (86)
    • CB: Paolo Maldini (92)
    • CB: Jerome Boateng (87)
    • LB: Alphonso Davies (86)
    • RM: Eduardo Salvio (99)
    • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
    • LM: Neymar (92)
    • CAM: Zinedine Zidane (94)
    • CAM: Ronaldo Nazario (94)
    • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

My friend went up against Salvio in Division Rivals from r/FIFA

Of course, it’s worth considering that Salvio’s pro-player card will be one of the most broken of its kind in the game. Not only is it 99-rated, but Salvio also has 4* skills and 5* weak foot, making it a nightmare for any opposition full-back to deal with.

The attacking trident of the two Ronaldos and Zizou will pick holes through any defense, too, with Gullit providing a solid defensive screen.

The only changes we’d make would be to improve the chemistry. Clearly, Salvio has a lot of coins at his disposal, so ditching Tavernier for Javier Zanetti would put his pro player card on max chemistry.

How to complete Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 6/Feb/2021 18:46

by Bill Cooney
EA SPORTS has released a new FUT 21 squad building challenge for Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster as part of the Future Stars promo and we have all the info you’ll need to get it done quickly and cheaply as possible.

While Brewster has yet to score a goal for The Blades since joining the club in 2020, the 20-year-old did net 10 for Swansea the year before, and definitely has plenty of potential in his future.

His Future Stars SBC card taps into some of that for a nice upgrade to 86 OVR, so let’s get into the stats, requirements, solutions, and more info you’ll need to add him to your roster.

Rhian Brewster Future Stars in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Rhian Brewster’s Future Stars SBC card.

Seeing as how Brewster’s regular FUT card is a Silver 70 OVR, this 86 is definitely a massive upgrade. Shooting gets a boost of 15 to 86, and Dribbling is up 14 to 85. Finally, his Pace is now 91, up 10 points from before as well.

Combine that with a stellar four-star weak foot and high/medium work rates, and you have a pretty complete striker that can probably fit any Premier League and/or England FUT squad.

Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC price & requirements

The Englishman’s card does come in a bit on the expensive side at 231,000 to 267,000 FUT Coins total, depending on which platform you prefer to play on. There are two squads to build for this SBC, and all of the requirements for both are listed down below:

England

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC solutions

Below are some of the cheapest team solutions to both sets of requirements, and as always, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

England solution

Premier League solution

If you want to add Rhian to your FUT squad, you’ll have until Saturday, February 13 when the SBC finally expires to do so.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

