Boca Juniors’ Eduardo Salvio has FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed and it’s insane

Argentina and ex-Atletico Madrid star Eduardo Salvio has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked with four ICONs, plus Neymar and Ronaldo.

Eduardo Salvio is one of those players who feels like he’s been around forever. Having played for Atletico Madrid and Benfica, he now plies his trade in his native Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Like most players, the Argentine likes to kick back every now and then to enjoy a bit of Ultimate Team.

He sometimes streams his FIFA gameplay on Twitch to over 41k followers, which shows he takes this game pretty seriously.

His FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is absolutely unreal, too. With four ICON cards, plus Neymar, Ronaldo, and his own 99-rated pro player card, you wouldn’t want to come up against him.

He also doesn’t let his loyalties get in the way of his selections, as he selected three Brazilian players, with himself as the only Argentinian. Here’s his team, courtesy of u/airparrot.

Eduardo Salvio’s Ultimate Team

GK: Ederson Moraes (89) RB : James Tavernier (86) CB: Paolo Maldini (92) CB: Jerome Boateng (87) LB: Alphonso Davies (86) RM: Eduardo Salvio (99) CM: Ruud Gullit (90) LM: Neymar (92) CAM: Zinedine Zidane (94) CAM: Ronaldo Nazario (94) ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)



Of course, it’s worth considering that Salvio’s pro-player card will be one of the most broken of its kind in the game. Not only is it 99-rated, but Salvio also has 4* skills and 5* weak foot, making it a nightmare for any opposition full-back to deal with.

The attacking trident of the two Ronaldos and Zizou will pick holes through any defense, too, with Gullit providing a solid defensive screen.

The only changes we’d make would be to improve the chemistry. Clearly, Salvio has a lot of coins at his disposal, so ditching Tavernier for Javier Zanetti would put his pro player card on max chemistry.