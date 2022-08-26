Best winger predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tracking down the best wingers in FIFA 23 can be vital to Ultimate Team success, as you aim to unlock opposing defenses with speed and skills. We’ve put together our predictions for the best FIFA 23 wingers so you can start planning your squad early.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season is about to begin, and FUT fans are already plotting out their squads and the players they want to include. Thanks to the new Chemistry system, it’s now possible to build even more diverse squads with stars from around the world.

That being said, it still pays to know the best players in each position, from the backline to the middle of the park. In many meta formations, you’re going to need quality on the wings to help you break down the opposite team and create chances for the strikers.

With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23 that you should buy when Ultimate Team arrives.

Best meta wingers in FIFA 23

Picking a winger in FIFA 23 is tricky business. There are dozens of options from around the leagues, each with very different stats and playstyles. Some have the pace and dribbling to create space but are let down by their end product, while others are technically gifted but don’t have the pace to breeze past full-backs.

With this in mind, we’ve put together the FIFA 23 wingers we expect to have the highest overall stats, as well as the ones that will rank as the fastest.

Best meta wingers to buy

Sometimes, it’s better to play it safe and pick the players that have best overall ratings to improve your team. Wingers of around an 83 rating or above excel in at least one area that will make them difficult to deal with, whether it be dribbling, shooting, passing, or all of the above.

These are the FIFA 23 wingers we expect to be the best when the game launches:

Player Name Predicted Rating Position Club Lionel Messi 92 RW PSG Neymar Jr 90 LW PSG Mohamed Salah 90 RW Liverpool Sadio Mane 90 LW Bayern Munich Heung Min Son 90 LM Spurs Raheem Sterling 87 LW Chelsea Angel Di Maria 86 RW PSG Riyad Mahrez 86 RW Manchester City Jadon Sancho 85 RM Manchester United Kingsley Coman 85 LM Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry 85 RM Bayern Munich Lorenzo Insigne 84 LW Toronto FC Marcus Rashford 84 LM Manchester United Filip Kostic 84 LM Juventus Mikel Oyarzabal 84 LW Real Sociedad Eden Hazard 84 LW Real Madrid Luis Diaz 84 LW Liverpool Hakim Ziyech 84 RW Chelsea Vinicius Jr. 83 LW Real Madrid Raphinha 83 RM Barcelona Ousmane Dembele 83 RW Barcelona Dejan Kulusevski 83 RW Spurs Federico Chiesa 83 RW Juventus Jack Grealish 83 LW Manchester City

Fastest wingers to buy in FIFA 23

Pace usually plays a huge role in shaping the meta, and FIFA 23 is expected to be no different. Although certain players may lack the stats to rank them among the game’s best, a high speed rating often still makes them incredibly effective in the game.

So, here are our predictions for the fastest FIFA 23 wingers:

Player Name Predicted Rating Position Club Pace Adama Traore 78 RW Barcelona 96 Vinicius Junior 80 LW Real Madrid 95 Daniel James 76 RM Leeds United 95 Frank Acheampong 77 LW Shenzhen FC 94 Ismaila Sarr 78 RW Watford 94 Moussa Diaby 81 LW Bayer Leverkusen 94 Hirving Lozano 81 RW Napoli 93 Ousmane Dembele 83 RW Barcelona 93 Luis Diaz 84 LW Liverpool 92 Leon Bailey 81 RM Aston Villa 92 Jeremy Doku 78 RW Rennes 92 Kingsley Coman 85 LM Bayern Munich 92 Antony 79 RW Ajax 91 Federico Chiesa 83 RW Juventus 91 Neymar Jr 90 LW PSG 91 Sadio Mane 90 LW Bayern Munich 91 Cristian Pavon 78 LW Boca Juniors 90 Mohamed Salah 90 RW Liverpool 90 Raheem Sterling 87 LW Chelsea 90

Those were our predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the full slate of player ratings and stats are revealed.

