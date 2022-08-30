Best full-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Full-backs have become a vital part of modern football, and FIFA 23 is no different. So, we’ve put together our predictions for the best meta full-backs to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 gives players plenty of options when building their Ultimate Team, from in-depth custom tactics to a new Chemistry system. However, the most important part of a successful squad is the players that take to the pitch.

While strikers and midfielders grab the headlines, full-backs have become an integral position in recent years, and this is reflected in FIFA 23.

With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that you should consider buying when the game arrives.

EA SPORTS Players like Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have changed the role of a full-back.

Best full-backs in FIFA 23

Full-backs have become much more than just defenders in recent years, with players like Dani Alves and Trent Alexander-Arnold redefining what the position is. As well as providing cover at the back, they can offer plenty going forward, from pinpoint crosses to blistering pace and long shots.

If you’re playing four at the back in FIFA 23, then you might be looking for a solid defender to keep pacey wingers at bay. But, if you’re experimenting with five at the back then you’ll need full-backs with solid passing and delivery.

Best meta full-backs in FIFA 23

Before the market becomes flooded with special cards, your best bet, to begin with, is to use the highest-rated full-backs the game has to offer.

EA is yet to drop the full list of FIFA 23 player ratings, so we’ve put together our predictions based on their FIFA 22 stats and the upgrades or downgrades they could receive.

Player Name Predicted Rating Club Position Joao Cancelo 88 Manchester City RB Trent Alexander-Arnold 88 Liverpool RB Andrew Robertson 87 Liverpool LB Theo Hernandez 86 AC Milan LB Achraf Hakimi 86 PSG RB Jordi Alba 85 Barcelona LB Dani Carvajal 85 Real Madrid RB Raphael Guerreiro 84 Borussia Dortmund LB Kyle Walker 84 Manchester City RB Alphonso Davies 84 Bayern Munich LB Lucas Digne 84 Aston Villa LB Ferland Mendy 83 Real Madrid LB Ricardo Pereira 83 Leicester City RB Kieran Trippier 83 Newcastle United RB Denzel Dumfries 83 Inter Milan RB Lucas Hernandez 83 Bayern Munich LB

Fastest full-backs to buy in FIFA 23

Pace remains a key factor in FIFA 23. Even though some of the highest-rated full-backs have great stats, if they’re lacking in speed they’ll be turned inside out by tricky wingers and balls over the top.

The meta wingers will most likely have pace stats well into the 90s, so you’re going to need some equally fast fullbacks to help you cope.

These are our predictions for the fastest full-backs in FIFA 23.

Player Name Predicted Rating Predicted Pace Club Position Alphonso Davies 84 96 Bayern Munich LB Achraf Hakimi 85 95 PSG RB Theo Hernandez 86 93 AC Milan LB Ferland Mendy 83 92 Real Madrid LB Kyle Walker 84 90 Manchester City RB Juan Cuadrado 82 88 Juventus RB Alex Moreno 80 88 Real Betis LB Hassane Kamara 77 88 Watford LB Jerome Roussillon 79 88 VfL Wolfsburg LB Kevin Mbabu 79 88 Fulham RB Alex Grimaldo 82 87 Benfica LB Carlos Clerc 77 87 Elche CF LB Jesus Navas 82 87 Sevilla RB Wilson Manafa 77 87 FC Porto RB Frank Fabra 78 86 Boca Juniors LB

Those were our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we get our hands on the game and can take a full look at the top players.

