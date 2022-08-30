Best full-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Full-backs have become a vital part of modern football, and FIFA 23 is no different. So, we’ve put together our predictions for the best meta full-backs to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA 23 gives players plenty of options when building their Ultimate Team, from in-depth custom tactics to a new Chemistry system. However, the most important part of a successful squad is the players that take to the pitch.
While strikers and midfielders grab the headlines, full-backs have become an integral position in recent years, and this is reflected in FIFA 23.
With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that you should consider buying when the game arrives.
Best full-backs in FIFA 23
Full-backs have become much more than just defenders in recent years, with players like Dani Alves and Trent Alexander-Arnold redefining what the position is. As well as providing cover at the back, they can offer plenty going forward, from pinpoint crosses to blistering pace and long shots.
If you’re playing four at the back in FIFA 23, then you might be looking for a solid defender to keep pacey wingers at bay. But, if you’re experimenting with five at the back then you’ll need full-backs with solid passing and delivery.
Best meta full-backs in FIFA 23
Before the market becomes flooded with special cards, your best bet, to begin with, is to use the highest-rated full-backs the game has to offer.
EA is yet to drop the full list of FIFA 23 player ratings, so we’ve put together our predictions based on their FIFA 22 stats and the upgrades or downgrades they could receive.
|Player Name
|Predicted Rating
|Club
|Position
|Joao Cancelo
|88
|Manchester City
|RB
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|88
|Liverpool
|RB
|Andrew Robertson
|87
|Liverpool
|LB
|Theo Hernandez
|86
|AC Milan
|LB
|Achraf Hakimi
|86
|PSG
|RB
|Jordi Alba
|85
|Barcelona
|LB
|Dani Carvajal
|85
|Real Madrid
|RB
|Raphael Guerreiro
|84
|Borussia Dortmund
|LB
|Kyle Walker
|84
|Manchester City
|RB
|Alphonso Davies
|84
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|Lucas Digne
|84
|Aston Villa
|LB
|Ferland Mendy
|83
|Real Madrid
|LB
|Ricardo Pereira
|83
|Leicester City
|RB
|Kieran Trippier
|83
|Newcastle United
|RB
|Denzel Dumfries
|83
|Inter Milan
|RB
|Lucas Hernandez
|83
|Bayern Munich
|LB
Fastest full-backs to buy in FIFA 23
Pace remains a key factor in FIFA 23. Even though some of the highest-rated full-backs have great stats, if they’re lacking in speed they’ll be turned inside out by tricky wingers and balls over the top.
The meta wingers will most likely have pace stats well into the 90s, so you’re going to need some equally fast fullbacks to help you cope.
These are our predictions for the fastest full-backs in FIFA 23.
|Player Name
|Predicted Rating
|Predicted Pace
|Club
|Position
|Alphonso Davies
|84
|96
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|Achraf Hakimi
|85
|95
|PSG
|RB
|Theo Hernandez
|86
|93
|AC Milan
|LB
|Ferland Mendy
|83
|92
|Real Madrid
|LB
|Kyle Walker
|84
|90
|Manchester City
|RB
|Juan Cuadrado
|82
|88
|Juventus
|RB
|Alex Moreno
|80
|88
|Real Betis
|LB
|Hassane Kamara
|77
|88
|Watford
|LB
|Jerome Roussillon
|79
|88
|VfL Wolfsburg
|LB
|Kevin Mbabu
|79
|88
|Fulham
|RB
|Alex Grimaldo
|82
|87
|Benfica
|LB
|Carlos Clerc
|77
|87
|Elche CF
|LB
|Jesus Navas
|82
|87
|Sevilla
|RB
|Wilson Manafa
|77
|87
|FC Porto
|RB
|Frank Fabra
|78
|86
|Boca Juniors
|LB
Those were our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we get our hands on the game and can take a full look at the top players.
