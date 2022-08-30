GamingFIFA

Best full-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nathan Warby
FIFA 23
Kyle Walker in FIFAEA SPORTS

Full-backs have become a vital part of modern football, and FIFA 23 is no different. So, we’ve put together our predictions for the best meta full-backs to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 gives players plenty of options when building their Ultimate Team, from in-depth custom tactics to a new Chemistry system. However, the most important part of a successful squad is the players that take to the pitch.

While strikers and midfielders grab the headlines, full-backs have become an integral position in recent years, and this is reflected in FIFA 23.

With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that you should consider buying when the game arrives.

fifa 23 alexander-arnold for liverpoolEA SPORTS
Players like Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have changed the role of a full-back.

Best full-backs in FIFA 23

Full-backs have become much more than just defenders in recent years, with players like Dani Alves and Trent Alexander-Arnold redefining what the position is. As well as providing cover at the back, they can offer plenty going forward, from pinpoint crosses to blistering pace and long shots.

If you’re playing four at the back in FIFA 23, then you might be looking for a solid defender to keep pacey wingers at bay. But, if you’re experimenting with five at the back then you’ll need full-backs with solid passing and delivery.

Best meta full-backs in FIFA 23

Before the market becomes flooded with special cards, your best bet, to begin with, is to use the highest-rated full-backs the game has to offer.

EA is yet to drop the full list of FIFA 23 player ratings, so we’ve put together our predictions based on their FIFA 22 stats and the upgrades or downgrades they could receive.

Player NamePredicted RatingClubPosition
Joao Cancelo88Manchester CityRB
Trent Alexander-Arnold88LiverpoolRB
Andrew Robertson87LiverpoolLB
Theo Hernandez86AC MilanLB
Achraf Hakimi86PSGRB
Jordi Alba85BarcelonaLB
Dani Carvajal85Real MadridRB
Raphael Guerreiro84Borussia DortmundLB
Kyle Walker84Manchester CityRB
Alphonso Davies84Bayern MunichLB
Lucas Digne84Aston VillaLB
Ferland Mendy83Real MadridLB
Ricardo Pereira83Leicester CityRB
Kieran Trippier83Newcastle UnitedRB
Denzel Dumfries83Inter Milan RB
Lucas Hernandez 83Bayern MunichLB

Fastest full-backs to buy in FIFA 23

Pace remains a key factor in FIFA 23. Even though some of the highest-rated full-backs have great stats, if they’re lacking in speed they’ll be turned inside out by tricky wingers and balls over the top.

The meta wingers will most likely have pace stats well into the 90s, so you’re going to need some equally fast fullbacks to help you cope.

These are our predictions for the fastest full-backs in FIFA 23.

Player NamePredicted RatingPredicted PaceClubPosition
Alphonso Davies8496Bayern MunichLB
Achraf Hakimi8595PSGRB
Theo Hernandez8693 AC MilanLB
Ferland Mendy8392 Real MadridLB
Kyle Walker8490 Manchester CityRB
Juan Cuadrado8288JuventusRB
Alex Moreno8088Real BetisLB
Hassane Kamara77 88WatfordLB
Jerome Roussillon7988VfL WolfsburgLB
Kevin Mbabu7988FulhamRB
Alex Grimaldo8287BenficaLB
Carlos Clerc7787Elche CFLB
Jesus Navas8287SevillaRB
Wilson Manafa7787FC PortoRB
Frank Fabra7886Boca JuniorsLB

Those were our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we get our hands on the game and can take a full look at the top players.

In the meantime, check out our other FIFA 23 guides:

