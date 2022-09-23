GamingFIFA

Best FIFA 23 women’s players: Top 25 ratings revealed

Nathan Warby
FIFA 23
FIFA 23 Sam KerrEA SPORTS

Just days away from the launch of FIFA 23, EA have finally shown off the top-rated women’s players in this year’s game, with Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan securing a place in the top 25.

FIFA 23 is almost here, and EA have been slowly pulling back the curtain on the top-rated stars in their latest football sim.

The men’s ratings from the Premier League and Bundesliga have been rolled in the weeks leading up to launch, and now it’s the women’s turn to steal the spotlight.

The women’s game is set to play a bigger role in FIFA 23 than ever before, and we can now take a look at the brand-new player ratings from this half of the sport.

FIFA 23 women’s player ratings revealed

On September 23, the top 25 women’s players with the highest FIFA 23 ratings were shared, and there are plenty of changes at the top when compared with FIFA 22.

Check out the full rankings below:

RankPlayer NameTeamRating
1Alexia PutellasSpain92
2Sam KerrChelsea91
3Wendie RenardLyon91
4Ada HegerbergLyon91
5Marie-Antoinette KatotoPSG90
6Lucy BronzeEngland90
7Alex MorganUSA90
8Caroline Graham HansenNorway90
9Christiane EndlerLyon89
10Vivianne MiedemaArsenal89
11Beth MeadArsenal88
12Kadidiatou DianiPSG88
13Mapi LeonPSG88
14Irene ParedesSpain88
15Jenni HermosoSpain88
16Alexandra PoppGermany88
17Sandra PañosSpain88
18Amandine HenryLyon88
19Kim LittleArsenal88
20Lina MagullGermany87
21Lauren HempManchester City87
22Grace GeyoroPSG87
23Ashley LawrencePSG87
24Millie BrightChelsea87
25Lieke MartensPSG87

Taking the top spot in this year’s rankings is Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, whose performances for club and country earned her UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022. Cover star Sam Kerr has also retained her 91 rating from last year, securing her the runners-up position.

Four places are also taken up by members of the England squad that won the Women’s Euros in 2022, with Millie Bright, Lauren Hemp, and Beth Mead joining Lucy Bronze in the top 25 for the first time.

Women’s club football is set to make its debut in FIFA 23, and based on these ratings, the likes of PSG, Lyon, and Chelsea could be some of the game’s top squads when it launches on September 27.

