Best FIFA 23 women’s players: Top 25 ratings revealed

Just days away from the launch of FIFA 23, EA have finally shown off the top-rated women’s players in this year’s game, with Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan securing a place in the top 25.

The men’s ratings from the Premier League and Bundesliga have been rolled in the weeks leading up to launch, and now it’s the women’s turn to steal the spotlight.

The women’s game is set to play a bigger role in FIFA 23 than ever before, and we can now take a look at the brand-new player ratings from this half of the sport.

FIFA 23 women’s player ratings revealed

On September 23, the top 25 women’s players with the highest FIFA 23 ratings were shared, and there are plenty of changes at the top when compared with FIFA 22.

Check out the full rankings below:

Rank Player Name Team Rating 1 Alexia Putellas Spain 92 2 Sam Kerr Chelsea 91 3 Wendie Renard Lyon 91 4 Ada Hegerberg Lyon 91 5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto PSG 90 6 Lucy Bronze England 90 7 Alex Morgan USA 90 8 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway 90 9 Christiane Endler Lyon 89 10 Vivianne Miedema Arsenal 89 11 Beth Mead Arsenal 88 12 Kadidiatou Diani PSG 88 13 Mapi Leon PSG 88 14 Irene Paredes Spain 88 15 Jenni Hermoso Spain 88 16 Alexandra Popp Germany 88 17 Sandra Paños Spain 88 18 Amandine Henry Lyon 88 19 Kim Little Arsenal 88 20 Lina Magull Germany 87 21 Lauren Hemp Manchester City 87 22 Grace Geyoro PSG 87 23 Ashley Lawrence PSG 87 24 Millie Bright Chelsea 87 25 Lieke Martens PSG 87

Taking the top spot in this year’s rankings is Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, whose performances for club and country earned her UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022. Cover star Sam Kerr has also retained her 91 rating from last year, securing her the runners-up position.

Four places are also taken up by members of the England squad that won the Women’s Euros in 2022, with Millie Bright, Lauren Hemp, and Beth Mead joining Lucy Bronze in the top 25 for the first time.

Women’s club football is set to make its debut in FIFA 23, and based on these ratings, the likes of PSG, Lyon, and Chelsea could be some of the game’s top squads when it launches on September 27.