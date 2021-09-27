 Best FIFA 22 meta players & FUT cards for Ultimate Team - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Best FIFA 22 meta players to sign on Ultimate Team

Published: 27/Sep/2021 20:50

by David Purcell
fifa 22 malen dortmund
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 22

Knowing where to spend your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team coins and keeping in tune with the early meta will be paramount to your success as a FUT Club Owner… So, we’ve done the hard work for you, and scouted some meta players you should sign. 

With Division Rivals, FUT Champs Weekend League, and Squad Battles all open for business once again, building an ideal starter team with potential for future upgrades is important.

A perfect cocktail of meta players, best formations, and custom tactics can take you a long way – no matter which team you decide to build.

Whether you’re eyeing up FUT cards from the Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A or another major league, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

Best FIFA 22 meta players (September & October)

Here, we’re going to list off a number of FIFA 22 meta players for a number of different positions.

Milan Škriniar

fifa 22 skriniar
EA SPORTS
Inter Milan’s defender is a speedy choice at the back.

Donyell Malen

malen fifa 22
EA SPORTS
Malen will tear defences open with this FIFA 22 meta player card.

Achraf Hakimi

hakimi psg fifa 22
EA SPORTS
Hakimi is one of the fastest players in FIFA 22, period.

Kalidou Koulibaly

koulibaly
EA SPORTS
Koulibaly brings pace, strength, and great positioning to the table on Ultimate Team.

Leon Goretzka

fifa 22 goretzka
EA SPORTS
Goretzka is one of the best FIFA 22 meta players in the game.

Alejandro Gomez

gomez
EA SPORTS
You’ll see a lot of people using Gomez up front, his card is that good.

Marcos Llorente

llorente fifa 22
EA SPORTS
It wouldn’t be a FIFA 22 meta players list without Llorente, of Dortmund.

Theo Hernandez

theo milan
EA SPORTS
Theo Hernandez is one of the fastest full-back options in FIFA 22.

Raphinha

raphinha leeds
EA SPORTS
Leeds United have a winner with Raphinha’s FIFA 22 card.

Leroy Sane

sane bayern
EA SPORTS
Leroy Sane’s Bayern card this year is extremely effective.

Joe Gomez

gomez liverpool
EA SPORTS
Shock horror, Liverpool’s Joe Gomez makes our FIFA 22 meta players list.

Inaki Williams

fifa 22 inaki williams
EA SPORTS
Inaki Williams has a great card this year – just look at that blistering pace.

Presnel Kimpembe

kimpembe
EA SPORTS
Kimpembe is one of the quickest defenders around.

Raphael Varane

varane man utd
EA SPORTS
The reveal of Varane’s FIFA 22 card was highly anticipated – now, we know why.

Federico Valverde

valverde madrid fifa 22
EA SPORTS
Amazing last year and FIFA 22 is no different for Valverde.

Leon Bailey

bailey fifa 22
EA SPORTS
Aston Villa’s new signing started the Premier League season in red hot form, and his card isn’t bad either.

FIFA 22 meta formations

A number of tactical systems have already seen huge success in FIFA 22 for players, including:

  • 4-3-3 (4)
  • 4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow)
  • 4-4-2
  • 4-2-3-1

For more information on meta formations, check out our comprehensive custom tactics guide.

Advertisement
Advertisement