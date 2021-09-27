Best FIFA 22 meta players to sign on Ultimate Team

Knowing where to spend your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team coins and keeping in tune with the early meta will be paramount to your success as a FUT Club Owner… So, we’ve done the hard work for you, and scouted some meta players you should sign.

With Division Rivals, FUT Champs Weekend League, and Squad Battles all open for business once again, building an ideal starter team with potential for future upgrades is important.

A perfect cocktail of meta players, best formations, and custom tactics can take you a long way – no matter which team you decide to build.

Whether you’re eyeing up FUT cards from the Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A or another major league, we’ve got you covered.

Best FIFA 22 meta players (September & October)

Here, we’re going to list off a number of FIFA 22 meta players for a number of different positions.

Milan Škriniar

Donyell Malen

Achraf Hakimi

Kalidou Koulibaly

Leon Goretzka

Alejandro Gomez

Marcos Llorente

Theo Hernandez

Raphinha

Leroy Sane

Joe Gomez

Inaki Williams

Presnel Kimpembe

Raphael Varane

Federico Valverde

Leon Bailey

FIFA 22 meta formations

A number of tactical systems have already seen huge success in FIFA 22 for players, including:

4-3-3 (4)

4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow)

4-4-2

4-2-3-1

For more information on meta formations, check out our comprehensive custom tactics guide.