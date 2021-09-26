FIFA 22 Career Mode is all about making the best decisions on and off the field to improve your team, and when it comes to buying players, a good bargain can pay off big time. Here are some of the best bargain players we’ve found so far.
If you want to become a good manager in FIFA 22 Career Mode, you’ll need to learn how to play the market and find the right players to improve your team.
Not only does that involve scouting the right players, but it also involves developing them.
It can seem like a daunting task at first. However, looking for free agents and young players is a good place to start. Beyond that, you’ll want to have a crack at finding some bargain players as well.
These are often players who have good growth and potential relative to their price. They also will typically be bench or rotation players and outside of the Top 5 leagues, as those clubs don’t hand out cheap players lightly.
To help you out, we’ve assembled a list of some of the best bargain players we’ve found in each position. We limited it to players between 17 and 24 years old as you’ll be able to get good value out of them for longer.
Best FIFA 22 bargain players to sign on Career Mode
As mentioned above, we’ve organized our list of bargain players into separate sections for each position. It starts off with forwards and gradually works its way down to defenders and goalkeepers.
We’ve also included a good range of ages, positions, and prices in the mix. It’s by no means a definitive list. However, it’s a great place to start and one that will help you find some hidden gems to add to your team.
Forwards
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Price
|Antwoine Hackford
|17
|Sheffield United
|ST
|59
|84
|£650k
|Dane Scarlett
|17
|Tottenham
|ST
|63
|86
|£450k
|Djibril Fandje Toure
|18
|Watford
|ST
|60
|83
|£230k
|Jayden Braaf
|19
|Manchester City
|LW
|64
|84
|£1.5m
|Kayky
|18
|Manchester City
|RW
|66
|87
|£800k
Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Price
|Fabio Carvalho
|20
|Fulham
|CAM
|67
|86
|£2.4m
|Kacper Kozlowski
|17
|Pogoń Szczecin
|CAM
|68
|85
|£1.1m
|Largie Ramazani
|20
|UD Almería
|RM
|67
|83
|£100k
|Romeo Lavia
|17
|Manchester City
|CDM
|62
|85
|£300k
|Yan Brice Eteki
|24
|Granada CF
|CM
|75
|83
|£10.5m
Defenders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Price
|Braian Cufre
|24
|Málaga CF
|LB
|74
|81
|£7m
|Cesar Montes
|24
|Monterrey
|CB
|75
|83
|£10.5m
|Jesus Alejandro Gomez
|19
|Atlas
|LB
|63
|87
|£1.2m
|Morato
|20
|Benfica
|CB
|68
|84
|£1.1m
|Rav van den Berg
|17
|PEC Zwolle
|CB
|59
|83
|£170k
Goalkeepers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Price
|Altay Bayindir
|23
|Fenerbahçe
|GK
|77
|84
|£16m
|Charis Chatzigavriel
|17
|Free Agent
|GK
|58
|84
|£130k
|Gavin Bazunu
|19
|Portsmouth
|GK
|64
|83
|£1.2m
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|19
|Genk
|GK
|71
|87
|£1.3m
|Justin Bijlow
|23
|Feyenoord
|GK
|77
|85
|£18m
That sums up our list of the best bargain players in FIFA 22 Career Mode. There are, of course, many others you can find on the market. However, these are some of the best in terms of their growth and potential.
It’s important to remember that while these qualities are important, they’re not the only thing worth considering. For example, even if a player has a potential of 75-80, you can sell them when they peak and lots of money in the process.
