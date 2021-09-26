FIFA 22 Career Mode is all about making the best decisions on and off the field to improve your team, and when it comes to buying players, a good bargain can pay off big time. Here are some of the best bargain players we’ve found so far.

If you want to become a good manager in FIFA 22 Career Mode, you’ll need to learn how to play the market and find the right players to improve your team.

Not only does that involve scouting the right players, but it also involves developing them.

It can seem like a daunting task at first. However, looking for free agents and young players is a good place to start. Beyond that, you’ll want to have a crack at finding some bargain players as well.

Advertisement

These are often players who have good growth and potential relative to their price. They also will typically be bench or rotation players and outside of the Top 5 leagues, as those clubs don’t hand out cheap players lightly.

To help you out, we’ve assembled a list of some of the best bargain players we’ve found in each position. We limited it to players between 17 and 24 years old as you’ll be able to get good value out of them for longer.

Best FIFA 22 bargain players to sign on Career Mode

As mentioned above, we’ve organized our list of bargain players into separate sections for each position. It starts off with forwards and gradually works its way down to defenders and goalkeepers.

Advertisement

Read More: How to increase your FIFA 22 Career Mode Manager Rating

We’ve also included a good range of ages, positions, and prices in the mix. It’s by no means a definitive list. However, it’s a great place to start and one that will help you find some hidden gems to add to your team.

Forwards

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price Antwoine Hackford 17 Sheffield United ST 59 84 £650k Dane Scarlett 17 Tottenham ST 63 86 £450k Djibril Fandje Toure 18 Watford ST 60 83 £230k Jayden Braaf

19 Manchester City LW 64 84 £1.5m Kayky 18 Manchester City RW 66 87 £800k

Midfielders

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price Fabio Carvalho 20 Fulham CAM 67 86 £2.4m Kacper Kozlowski

17 Pogoń Szczecin CAM 68 85 £1.1m Largie Ramazani 20 UD Almería RM 67 83 £100k Romeo Lavia 17 Manchester City CDM 62 85 £300k Yan Brice Eteki 24 Granada CF CM 75 83 £10.5m

Defenders

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price Braian Cufre 24 Málaga CF LB 74 81 £7m Cesar Montes 24 Monterrey CB 75 83 £10.5m Jesus Alejandro Gomez 19 Atlas LB 63 87 £1.2m Morato 20 Benfica CB 68 84 £1.1m Rav van den Berg 17 PEC Zwolle CB 59 83 £170k

Goalkeepers

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price Altay Bayindir 23 Fenerbahçe GK 77 84 £16m Charis Chatzigavriel 17 Free Agent GK 58 84 £130k Gavin Bazunu 19 Portsmouth GK 64 83 £1.2m Maarten Vandevoordt 19 Genk GK 71 87 £1.3m Justin Bijlow 23 Feyenoord GK 77 85 £18m

That sums up our list of the best bargain players in FIFA 22 Career Mode. There are, of course, many others you can find on the market. However, these are some of the best in terms of their growth and potential.

It’s important to remember that while these qualities are important, they’re not the only thing worth considering. For example, even if a player has a potential of 75-80, you can sell them when they peak and lots of money in the process.