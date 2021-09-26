 Best FIFA 22 bargain players to sign on Career Mode - Dexerto
Best FIFA 22 bargain players to sign on Career Mode

Published: 26/Sep/2021 8:25 Updated: 26/Sep/2021 7:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Best FIFA 22 bargains to sign on Career Mode
FIFA 22 Career Mode is all about making the best decisions on and off the field to improve your team, and when it comes to buying players, a good bargain can pay off big time. Here are some of the best bargain players we’ve found so far.

If you want to become a good manager in FIFA 22 Career Mode, you’ll need to learn how to play the market and find the right players to improve your team.

Not only does that involve scouting the right players, but it also involves developing them.

It can seem like a daunting task at first. However, looking for free agents and young players is a good place to start. Beyond that, you’ll want to have a crack at finding some bargain players as well.

These are often players who have good growth and potential relative to their price. They also will typically be bench or rotation players and outside of the Top 5 leagues, as those clubs don’t hand out cheap players lightly.

To help you out, we’ve assembled a list of some of the best bargain players we’ve found in each position. We limited it to players between 17 and 24 years old as you’ll be able to get good value out of them for longer.

FIFA 22 Manager Rating Player Career Mode
EA SPORTS
If you want to manage your team as well as Jurgen Klopp, knowing how to spot a bargain is a good place to start.

Best FIFA 22 bargain players to sign on Career Mode

As mentioned above, we’ve organized our list of bargain players into separate sections for each position. It starts off with forwards and gradually works its way down to defenders and goalkeepers.

We’ve also included a good range of ages, positions, and prices in the mix. It’s by no means a definitive list. However, it’s a great place to start and one that will help you find some hidden gems to add to your team.

Forwards

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price
Antwoine Hackford 17 Sheffield United ST 59 84 £650k
Dane Scarlett 17 Tottenham ST 63 86 £450k
Djibril Fandje Toure 18 Watford ST 60 83 £230k
Jayden Braaf
 19 Manchester City LW 64 84 £1.5m
Kayky 18 Manchester City RW 66 87 £800k

Midfielders

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price
Fabio Carvalho 20 Fulham CAM 67 86 £2.4m
Kacper Kozlowski
 17 Pogoń Szczecin CAM 68 85 £1.1m
Largie Ramazani 20 UD Almería RM 67 83 £100k
Romeo Lavia 17 Manchester City CDM 62 85 £300k
Yan Brice Eteki 24 Granada CF CM 75 83 £10.5m

Defenders

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price
Braian Cufre 24 Málaga CF LB 74 81 £7m
Cesar Montes 24 Monterrey CB 75 83 £10.5m
Jesus Alejandro Gomez 19 Atlas LB 63 87 £1.2m
Morato 20 Benfica CB 68 84 £1.1m
Rav van den Berg 17 PEC Zwolle CB 59 83 £170k

Goalkeepers

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price
Altay Bayindir 23 Fenerbahçe GK 77 84 £16m
Charis Chatzigavriel 17 Free Agent GK 58 84 £130k
Gavin Bazunu 19 Portsmouth GK 64 83 £1.2m
Maarten Vandevoordt 19 Genk GK 71 87 £1.3m
Justin Bijlow 23 Feyenoord GK 77 85 £18m
FIFA 21 Career Mode Sharpness
EA SPORTS
Singing the right players in FIFA 22 Career Mode can go a long way, especially if they’re a bargain.

That sums up our list of the best bargain players in FIFA 22 Career Mode. There are, of course, many others you can find on the market. However, these are some of the best in terms of their growth and potential.

It’s important to remember that while these qualities are important, they’re not the only thing worth considering. For example, even if a player has a potential of 75-80, you can sell them when they peak and lots of money in the process.

