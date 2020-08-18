Ben Yedder pokes fun at FIFA 20 players in huge online giveaway

There's one player in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team that's been a thorn in the side of just about everyone, and that's Wissam Ben Yedder. Now, he's decided to give back to his fans with a big giveaway.

The announcement come when the Frenchman, who plays for Monaco in Ligue 1, hit 500,000 followers on Instagram. Once the landmark had been reached, the speedy forward confirmed he would give away 10 different items if the post surpassed 50k.

Advertisement

It soon did, meaning five signed shirts would be given out, which is a nice collectible. The other five items were controllers, though, for all of those Ultimate Team players that have broken their own after conceding a goal to his card in-game.

Ben Yedder, no matter the version, has always been a strong card in FIFA's most popular mode. FIFA 20 players know that all too well, especially those who have came up against his Ligue 1 TOTSSF variant.

Advertisement

Ben Yedder jokes with FIFA players

In recent times, he's really thrived on social media with this persona as well, joking with those who can't stand the thought of coming up against him in-game.

On August 17, he said: "Thank you all for being part of the family. If you guys reach 50k likes on this post I will make a contest to win five signed shirts and five signed controllers to replace the one you broke because of me."

Got to love footballers giving back to the community.

Advertisement

With FIFA 21 on the horizon, and a whole host of changes expected to land for gameplay and Ultimate Team, it remains to be seen if Ben Yedder will be as dominant next time around. Many members of the community will be praying he's nowhere near as fast or deadly in front of goal.

Read More: The ultimate FIFA 21 defending guide

Then again, he's shown no signs of slowing down this season, recording 18 goals for his side in Ligue 1 before the season ended early. He will be hoping to build on those performances next time, too.

If you entered in his competition, the very best of luck to you.