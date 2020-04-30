Argentina's Eduardo Salvio has insane FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed

Eduardo Salvio, winger for Boca Juniors and Argentina, has had his Ultimate Team revealed after coming up against a Redditor in FIFA 20's most recent FUT Champions Weekend League competition.

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio has played for a number of Europe's most prestigious clubs. He went from Atletico Madrid to Benfica, spending just shy of 9 years at the Portuguese giants. His time in Portugal came to an end in 2019, when he secured himself a move back to his home country and Boca Juniors.

Boca do not actually feature in FIFA 20; playing under the name Buenos Aires as a result of licensing disputes. However, Salvio himself has got some pretty insane cards in FIFA 20, including a 91 OVR Libertadores card.

It seems like Salvio is spending his time in isolation the same as most of us - playing video games. He has even been playing some FIFA 20 with Argentina teammate Sergio Agüero, who recently hit out at EA over their handling of the title.

On April 29, one FIFA 20 fan shared Salvio's Ultimate Team after coming up against the Argentine in an online match.

Salvio's starting XI, managed by Pep Guardiola, is led by his 99 OVR personalized pro player card, which sits at RW in a 4-3-3 formation. He is joined up-front by Ronaldo and Neymar, with Leroy Sane, Kevin De-Bruyne, and Michael Essien making up the midfield three.

The Argentine's back five consists of Ricardo Pereira, Virgil Van-Dijk, Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, and Alisson. It is a seriously impressive squad, coming in at 91 OVR.

GK: Alisson - 97

RB: Kyle Walker - 88

CB: Virgil Van Dijk - 90

CB: Nicolas Otamendi - 85

LB: Ricardo Pereira - 88

CDM: Kevin De Bruyne - 94

CM: Leroy Sane - 91

CM: Michael Essien - 90

LW: Neymar - 92

ST: Ronaldo - 94

RW: Eduardo Salvio - 99

In terms of areas to improve in Salvio's squad, there really aren't that many. We'd probably recommend swapping to a version of 4-3-3 with 3 CMs, so KDB doesn't have to play in such a defensive role. That's about it. As pro player line ups go, this is up there with the best we've seen.