Anthony Gordon’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team lineup is filled with football legends

A player has gone up against Everton’s Anthony Gordon in FIFA 21 and it’s fair to say he’s a fan of the ICON cards.

It’s no surprise that certain professional footballers enjoy playing FIFA 21 and building up their squad on ultimate team. It must be such a surreal experience to be able to play yourself in a squad that you’ve customized and created.

Both Mason Mount and Erling Haaland have had their FIFA squads leaked in recent weeks. Needless to say, both their lineups didn’t disappoint and revealed football players take FIFA’s FUT mode fairly seriously.

For Gordon, it’s all about the ICON’s paired with the deadly attacking duo from PSG.

Anthony Gordon FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

In a thread posted to the FIFA subreddit, DanngODB revealed Anthony Gordon’s full FUT lineup after he went up against him online.

Gordon has opted to utilize PSG’s attacking force of Neymar and Mbappe in his squad. On top of this, he’s included a number ICON cards, including English football legends Rio Ferdinand and Ashley Cole.

Here’s Anthony Gordon’s complete FIFA 21 starting XI:

GK: Schmeichel – 90

Schmeichel – 90 CB: Ferdinand – 88

Ferdinand – 88 CB: Varane – 86

Varane – 86 RB: Walker – 85

Walker – 85 LB: Cole – 85

Cole – 85 CM: Gullit – 90

Gullit – 90 RM: Gordon – 99

Gordon – 99 LM: Neymar – 91

Neymar – 91 CAM: Pele – 95

Pele – 95 CAM: Ronaldo – 94

Ronaldo – 94 ST: Mbappe – 90

There’s no doubt Gordon is a fan of the ICON cards, but then again, who wouldn’t be when you get to play alongside so many legends.

It’s fair to say Gordan’s lineup is pretty solid. With the likes of Cole, Ferdinand, and Varane in the backline, he’s created an extremely tough defense to get through. Gullit takes up the center-mid position with Neymar and Gordon alongside him.

Finally, the front three is not lacking in firepower or creativity. Mbappe, Ronaldo, and Pele make up a dangerous attacking force that any FIFA player would fear to go up against.

Whether it’s Mount, Gordon, or Haaland, it’s always exciting to see professional footballer’s ultimate team lineups. Keep your fingers crossed and you may run into one of them the next time you jump onto FIFA 21.