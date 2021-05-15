How to complete Amiri and Roussillon FIFA 21 Bundesliga objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released two Bundesliga TOTS objective challenges, and if you finish them, you can get your hands on Nadiem Amiri and Jerome Roussillon’s new and improved cards. Here are all the details.

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion has been running rampant in recent weeks. In addition to all the TOTS cards appearing in packs, FIFA Ultimate Team players have been spoilt with countless SBCs and objectives challenges.

Now, following the announcement of the Bundesliga TOTS, two more objectives challenges have popped up, and they’re all about Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri and Wolfburg’s Jerome Roussillon.

Here’s everything you need to know

FIFA 21 Amiri TOTS Objectives

FIFA 21 Amiri TOTS in-game stats

FIFA 21 Amiri TOTS objectives & rewards

Far Out Finishing

Score five Outside of the Box goals on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Rewards: Gold Pack and 300 XP

4 Step Setup

Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using a player with minimum 4-star Skill Moves

Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP

Bundesliga Class

Score using Bundesliga players in seven separate Squad Battles win on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Rewards: Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP

German Gifts

Assist with a Through Ball using German players in 10 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Rewards: Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP

FIFA 21 Roussillon TOTS Objectives

FIFA 21 Roussillon TOTS in-game stats

FIFA 21 Roussillon TOTS objectives & rewards

Defensive Delivery

Assist five goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best

Reward: Gold Pack and 300 XP

Crossing Lane

Assist two goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best

Rewards: Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP

Eye for Goal

Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best

Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP

Wolfsburg Winner

Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best

Rewards: Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP

Fine Finishing

Score a Finesse goal in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best

Rewards: Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP

Nadiem Amiri and Jerome Roussillon’s Bundesliga TOTS objectives cards are available until Thursday, May 20.

That should be plenty of time for even the most casual FIFA 21 player. However, if you don’t want to miss out on them, you better start soon!