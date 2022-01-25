Alphonso Davies reveals insane upgrade to Ultimate Team in FIFA 22

Bayern Munich’s superstar full-back Alphonso Davies is one of the quickest FIFA 22 players in the game, and his Ultimate Team has gone through a massive upgrade over the last few months.

Davies’ first FUT squad was revealed on September 27, 2021, the same day FIFA 22 access went live for Ultimate Edition owners.

Now, several months into FIFA 22 Alphonso has given his side a massive upgrade, making it into one you definitely don’t want to run into during FUT Champs.

FIFA 22: Alphonso Davies reveals Ultimate Team

Funnily enough, he’s actually put his own cards on reserve, not even making the bench. It has to be tough to take yourself out of your own FUT team, but his 86 OVR Rulebreakers just can’t compare to the cards he has starting.