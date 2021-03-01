 Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto
Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 1/Mar/2021 7:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

A FIFA 21 player came up against Newcastle superstar Allan Saint-Maximin in FIFA Ultimate Team, and revealed his star-studded FUT squad — though it is a little different to other pro’s lineups.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been an excellent acquisition since joining Newcastle back in 2019. The Frenchman has already made 45 appearances and scored five goals for The Magpies, which is decent given their struggles.

He often shows flashes of brilliance, which has convinced many he has world-class potential and could play for a powerhouse team like Real Madrid someday. But in the meantime, he’s faithful to The Toon, much to their delight.

However, like many other younger footballers, it seems like Allan Saint-Maximin likes to dabble in FIFA Ultimate Team from time to time. A player came up against him on FIFA 21 and shared all the details about his squad.

Allan Saint-Maximin is a beast both on the pitch and in FIFA 21.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad

Allan Saint-Maximin’s FIFA 21 Ultimate squad isn’t very stacked compared to others we’ve seen. It pales compared to Neymar’s insane line-up, probably because he’s only included one icon in the team.

However, it still packs a punch with an exciting mix of talented modern footballers, including himself.

  • ST: Zaha (87)
  • LM: Allan Saint-Maximin (99)
  • CAM: Jay-Jay Okocha (90)
  • RM: Mohamad Salah (90)
  • CDM: Moussa Sissoko (79)
  • CDM: Reece James (87)
  • LB: Andrew Robertson (91)
  • CB: John Stones (85)
  • CB: Rúben Dias (88)
    RB: João Cancelo (86)
  • GK: Nick Pope (84)

Allan Saint-Maximin is a smart footballer, and it shows in his FIFA Ultimate Team formation, too.

He runs the 4-2-3-1 meta formation with one ST, one CAM, and two CDMs. It’s a balanced formation that helps create a rock-solid defense without taking away too much from the attack.

It might not be the best squad we’ve seen, but it’s a decent one nonetheless.

