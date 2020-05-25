AC Milan’s Samu Castillejo has insane FIFA 20 Ultimate Team XI revealed

AC Milan and Spain winger Samuel Castillejo has had his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed, and it's a very strong line-up. But does it have room for any of his teammates or compatriots?



Samuel Castillejo is perhaps best known for his time in the Spanish top flight with Villareal, where he accumulated 91 appearances across a three year period.

However, a 2018 transfer saw him move to AC Milan, where he has been since. 47 appearances in a couple of years is not a bad record, particularly given he was just 23 when he joined the Italian giants.

Serie A is firing up for a return in the coming weeks, but that hasn't stopped Castillejo from getting in some FIFA in his breaks from training. On May 23, Redditor 'theladdd' shared the Spaniard's Ultimate Team after coming up against him in a FIFA 20 match.

His starting XI is seriously impressive, boasting a host of the game's strongest cards and, of course, his own 99 rated pro player card. Arguably the strongest area of the team is its forwards, seeing R9 Ronaldo paired with Cristiano Ronaldo to form a dual strike force.

The midfield is made up of Zinedine Zidane, Ruud Gullit, Sadio Mane and his own 99 OVR card. TOTSSF Reguilon and Carlos form a Sevilla defensive pair, complemented by a Premier League GK, CB, and RB. Samuel Castillejo's full FIFA Ultimate Team is detailed below:

GK: Allison Becker - 97

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 90

CB: Virgil Van-Dijk - 90

CB: Diego Carlos - 91

LB: Sergio Reguilon - 92

LM: Sadio Mane - 88

CM: Zinedine Zidane - 94

CM: Ruud Gullit - 90

RM: Samu Castillejo - 99

ST: Ronaldo - 94

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo - 93

The Redditor commented that Castillejo "didn’t sit back and skipped replay so I’ll be supporting him when football returns!"

In terms of areas to improve, the side's base gold cards seem obvious choices. All of Virgil Van-Dijk, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo now have TOTSSF cards, but they obviously come at eye watering prices.

Hence, unless Castillejo is willing to invest some of his weekly wages into FIFA Ultimate Team, it might take him some time to upgrade these areas.