7 best players to buy for FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League - Dexerto

7 best players to buy for FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League

Published: 27/Nov/2020 10:10

by Alex Garton
FIFA 21 meta players
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s FUT Champs event goes live every weekend allowing players of all skill levels to compete for rewards. The question is, which meta players should you buy and how much do they cost?

The Weekend League is an event FIFA players look forward to competing in every weekend. The goal is to see how many wins a player can pick up in 30 online FUT Champs matches. The more wins you get, the better the rewards they receive at the end of the event.

As expected, FUT Champs matches are taken very seriously by much of the community, and competitors look for any advantages they can to pick up more wins. Well, one of the best methods for winning more games is to own the right cards before the Weekend League begins.

Each week we’re going to pick seven players you should consider adding to your squad before this weekend’s FUT Champs event, and include them here in this list. All prices in this article have been taken from FUTWIZ and are relevant at the time of writing.

Best FIFA 21 players to buy for FUT Champs

Federico Valverde

EA SPORTS
Federico Valverde plays for Real Madrid.

Price: 5k – 7k

Valverde is a great midfielder with a set of well-rounded stats. His standout attributes are his pace, acceleration, and physicality on the ball. On top of this, with 77 defense he makes a great option for CDM if necessary. At 5-7k, it’s hard to find a better midfield player for the price. Take a look at your squad and see if you can find a space for him, because you won’t regret it.

Ferland Mendy

Price: 69k – 100k

Another Real Madrid player, Mendy is a great addition to any defense and offers amazing pace and physicality. Playing without speedy full backs in this game is a crime, but that’s where the Frenchman has you sorted.

It’s also worth noting that he would make an incredible pairing with Valverde in your squad. There’s no denying that Mendy is on the pricier side, but if you have the coins, he’s a great investment ready for the Weekend League. Many meta players are also French, so connections are strong with this one.

Ousmane Dembele

Price: 11k – 14k

If you’re looking for a clinical finisher and don’t want to spend too many coins, look no further than Dembele. Not many have a better combination of sprint speed, acceleration, and finishing for this price – with five star weak foot to boot. He’s guaranteed to add a spark to your team.

Marcus Rashford

Price: 156k – 230k

In FIFA 21, Rashford does it all. With great pace and clinical finishing ability, Rashford is a solid pickup for this weekend’s FUT Champs event. An issue with some players is their ability to maintain energy throughout an entire match, with Rashford that’s never a worry as his card has an impressive 87 stamina. If you’ve got the coins, splash out on this speedster.

Joe Gomez

EA SPORTS
Joe Gomez is a center back for Liverpool.

Price: 62k – 90k

Joe Gomez is a center half that can keep up with strikers and bully them off the ball. If you find your defense is getting outpaced, or possibly carved open a little too easily, Gomez might be the solution. He pairs speed with physicality and can be a menace for strikers to deal with. Again, Gomez isn’t cheap but he’s a worthwhile pickup if you can afford him.

Raphael Varane

Price: 200k – 260k

Another Real Madrid player, Varane is a center-half you can always depend on. Like Gomez, Varane’s 82 pace means he can keep up with strikers and thwart dangerous attacking play. His 87 defending stat makes it difficult for strikers to get past him and his ability to intercept the ball is one of his standout attributes. Consider picking him up for the Weekend League if your defense is lacking.

Timo Werner

Price: 98k – 120k

If your team is lacking firepower in front of goal then Werner may be the perfect pickup before this weekend – if you don’t have him already. With 91 pace and 85 shooting, Werner will consistently put the ball in the back of the net and just seems to have an aura about him this year.

Sometimes it feels more difficult to nudge him off the ball than other strikers of a similar profile. For just over 100k, he’s great value and someone you should consider adding to your squad.

Hopefully, these players will aid you in FUT Champs this weekend and get you as many wins as possible. For more guides and all the latest FIFA news, stick with here at Dexerto.

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 9

Published: 27/Nov/2020 8:20

by Andrew Amos

FIFA 21 FUT Marquee Matchups

The Marquee Matchups SBC for Week 9 is now live in FIFA 21, and we’re charting across Europe’s top four this time around. Here’s the cheapest and easiest ways to complete each challenge.

This week’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 is jam packed full of top-flight games, rivalries, and plenty of points on the line. That also means that a ton of rewards are awaiting players who complete the challenges.

If you are hungry for some packs outside of the Black Friday promotion running, we’ve got you covered. This SBC is one you won’t want to miss, with plenty of chances to get that upgrade you’re looking for with tons of packs.

Without further ado, here’s the cheapest and easiest solutions to the FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBCs for Week 9.

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 9

Milan v Fiorentina

Requirements

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Leagues: Min 3
  • Nationalities: Max 5
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 74
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 4,400 to 8,900 coins.

FIFA 21 SBC solution for Marquee Matchups Week 9 Milan v Fiorentina
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Milan v Fiorentina.

Valencia v Atletico Madrid

Requirements

  • # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 2
  • Clubs: Max 4
  • Same Nation Count: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 5,000 coins to 16,000 coins. The Origin price is quite steep, but console players should be fine.

FIFA 21 SBC solution for Marquee Matchups Week 9 Valencia v Atletico Madrid
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Valencia v Atletico Madrid.

Dortmund v Köln

Requirements

  • # of players from Dortmund or 1. FC Köln: Min 1
  • Same League Count: Max 5
  • Same Club Count: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 7,300 to 9,300 coins

FIFA 21 SBC solution for Marquee Matchups Week 9 Dortmund v Koln
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Dortmund v Koln.

Chelsea v Spurs

Requirements

  • # of players from Chelsea or Spurs: Min 1
  • # of players from Premier League: Min 2
  • Nationalities: Min 5
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 79
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 8,000 to 9,100 coins

FIFA 21 SBC solution for Marquee Matchups Week 9 Chelsea v Spurs
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Chelsea v Spurs.

Rewards and expiry

For completing the Marquee Matchups SBC for Week 9, you’ll net yourself a Mega Pack. While this week’s edition is more expensive than the last couple, it’ll still be worth the cost given the amount of players you could pick up.

If you decide to pull the trigger on this SBC, you’ll have to do so before it expires on December 3. If you grab a neat pull, be sure to let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.