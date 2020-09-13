5 new formations FIFA 21 needs to add

We’ve picked five new formations that, while certainly unorthodox, would spice up FIFA 21’s gameplay in a way we’ve not seen from the series for some time. What do you make of the formations we’ve chosen?

When it comes to new FIFA games and anticipated features, the inclusion of new formations is not particularly high on the list. Some fans have long been asking for completely customizable formations, but this still seems some way off.

The list of formations, too, has not changed for some time in FIFA. Formations arguably became less important as formation-specific cards were removed from Ultimate Team, but fans still place a lot of stock in how their team lines up in game.

We’ve chosen five formations that we think would make worthy additions to FIFA’s list of formations. Some have been inspired by real life coaches, while others are inspired by the desperation we’ve felt while trailing 2-1 in the 90th minute of an Elite III decider.

1: 4-3-2-1 (3 CMs, 2 CAMs and 1 ST)

The first formation on our list is inspired by Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti and his apparent affinity for Christmas trees. All jokes aside, we’ve seen Ancelotti bring in three impressive midfielders and not a single wide player yet this season.

This formation would see a conventional back four, with 3 CMs in front of them. In front of them would be two central CAMs, and then a ST in front of them.

Attacking centrality would be key for this formation, as well as pacey midfielders to overlap and compensate for the lack of out and out wide men. Whether FIFA 21’s crossing and heading will be as poor as FIFA 20’s remains to be seen, but this pyramid formation is one we want regardless.

2: 3-5-1-1 (flat midfield five, 1 CF, 1 ST)

It’s quite a surprise that a 3-5-1-1 formation is not available in all of FIFA. It’s of course similar to the existing 3-5-2, but would feature a flat midfield five rather than 2 CDMs and a CAM. Players can use it in some game modes but, for whatever reason, not in Ultimate Team.

On either side would be a LM and RM, with a CF and ST just in front. This would, in many ways, be a more conservative three-at-the-back formation.

A lot of FIFA’s existing three-at-the-back formations leave players exposed defensively, but the tightly packed midfield would make playing through this XI much more difficult for opponents.

3: 3-3-1-3 (3 CBs, RWB, LWB, CM, CAM, RW, LW, CF)

Another formation taken from real life, this confusing amalgamation of positions stems from Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. It is similar to some five-at-the-back formations that currently feature in FIFA, but anyone who’s watched a Bielsa side play knows about his chaotic and attacking style.

Three CBs are protected by a CM, while wide areas are marshalled by a LWB and RWB. Tradition would dictate this being classed as 5-1-1-3, but the wing-backs in a Bielsa system spend more time up the pitch than they do in their own half.

In front of this second line of three is one CAM, who bridges the gap to the front three, made up of a RW, LW, and CF. It sounds complex, and that’s because it is. But Marcelo Bielsa’s trademark formation has had more than enough success to warrant an inclusion in FIFA 21.

4: 3-2-3-2 (2 CDMs, 3 CAMs, 2 ST)

We've noted previously how a lot of three-at-the-back formations leave players a bit short at the back. Well, this formation accepts that and steers into it. Similar to the 4-2-3-1 narrow formation that FIFA already features, this simply swaps out a defender for a ST, forming a back three in the process.

It would make users undoubtedly vulnerable to wide attacks, but would give oppositions an absolute nightmare when defending centrally. One for the more competent defenders, we’d wager. Either that, or get ready to concede 5 goals per game. Although, if you’re scoring 6, who really cares?

5: 1-1-8 (CB, CM, RW, LW, RF, LF, CAM, CF, 2 STs)

Down in the final minutes of a must-win FUT Champs match? Already thrown caution to the wind and tried Ryan Kent and Wissam Ben Yedder? Then this is the formation for you.

Needless to say, it’s a bit like football suicide, but if it gets you that last-minute equalizer then it’s all been worth it. We’d love to see this formation as a last-minute roll of the dice, but we’d warn all against starting a match with it.

If you’ve got the ball then your front 8 has every chance of scoring, but if you don’t then you’re probably going to ship more goals than Chelsea did last season. Needless to say, that’s a lot.

What do you make of our proposed formations for FIFA 21? What formation have we missed?