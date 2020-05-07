4 retro kits leaked & coming soon in FIFA 20

A brand new selection of retro kits are seemingly coming soon in FIFA 20, according to a new leak.

EA SPORTS have been known to add kits from yesteryear to Ultimate Team in recent times, usually available to purchase in the online catalog.

However, as the next set of classic strips are yet to be revealed, there's no way of telling what the plan is for them in terms of release, and how to get them, at the time of writing.

What we know, however, is that the kits will be for Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Paris Saint Germain.

This information was revealed by FUT Watch on Twitter, who posted a snap of the four different jerseys onto their timeline. The image can be seen below, and will surely be a popular choice for not just fans of each club, but their respective leagues overall.

While Liverpool fans have been obsessing over concept designs related to the club's upcoming reported Nike deal, this classic from the 1989-90 season, where they won the title with manager Kenny Dalglish, will certainly put smiles on faces.

Away from the Anfield club, Manchester City fans will be delighted to see their leaked kit design, with the brother sponsor printed right across the front, and just look at the other two! They both look like perfect additions to the game.

We don't have any official confirmation in terms of a release date for this set, but once that information is made available we'll be the first to let you know. Until then, keep up to date with all things FIFA on Twitter by following us @UltimateTeamUK.