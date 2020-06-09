When is Far Cry 6 coming out? Locations, rumors & more

There has been little information surrounding the eagerly-anticipated release of Far Cry 6, but a recent rumour has shed some much-needed light on the upcoming title.

While Ubisoft’s recent Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla announcement excited fans from around the world with its gritty gameplay trailer, news surrounding the Far Cry series has been rather non-existent. The last installment came out in 2018, and saw players take on the role of an unnamed junior Deputy who must investigate religious cult in the fictional Hope County.

Far Cry 5 proved to be a major success, although its North American setting failed to capture the mystery and wonder of the series’ previous island adventures. However, a recent report from GameReactor.dk states that Far Cry 6 will be ditching the United States altogether.

Far Cry 6 release date

If the rumours are to be believed then we could see a potential Far Cry 6 reveal at Ubisoft Forward. This online event will be Ubisoft’s first digital conference and aims to showcase exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more. The announcement stream will be taking place July 12 at 12PM PDT/9PM CEST, so make sure you tune in to hear all the latest news.

While the exact launch date for Far Cry 6 has yet to be revealed, the report claims that fans can expect to dive into the game’s “exotic location” in 2021. This will likely mean that the title will be playable on next-gen consoles and PCs, so expect to see some truly beautiful looking settings.

The return of Vaas?

Following his recent Reddit AMA, Michael Mando, the voice actor behind Far Cry 3's terrifying antagonist Vaas Montenegro outlined his thoughts on the character as well as hinting at the possibility of the villain's return.

When asked whether he gets recognised as Vaas, Mando said: “Vaas is my spirit animal - having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me. I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character - makes me very happy. Who knows... maybe I will reprise the role very soon?”

It certainly sounds very promising but like all rumours and potential teases, you should always take them with a pinch of salt. We’ll be updating this post as soon as we get any more details on Far Cry 6, so make sure you check back here for all the latest news and updates.