Far Cry 6 release date officially revealed during Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft officially announced Far Cry 6's release date during its July 12 Forward conference. The studio confirmed leaks that the game is being led by Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito and will make its debut in early 2021.

Despite being teased in 2019, the follow-up to Far Cry 5 has been shrouded in mystery. However on July 12, Ubisoft finally lifted the veil, and officially announced the wildly anticipated title.

Confirming previous leaks in July, the open-world game will in fact be led by Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito. The publisher also revealed that the release will make its next-gen debut at the beginning of 2021.

Far Cry 6 gets official release date

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbGbLWevpC4

During Ubisoft's Forward event, the company confirmed Far Cry 6 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X on February 18th, 2021. Players will get to experience the open-world adventure on next-gen consoles which are set for a "Holiday 2020" release.

The digital conference made the announcement with a jaw-dropping debut trailer. The bleak video introduced fans to the dictator, Anton Costillo, portrayed by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito. The new villain is accompanied by his young son.

According to the game's official description, the story of FC6 takes place on the fictional isle of Yara which is in the Caribbean. The locale is inspired by Cuba, and is reported to have the largest map of any game in the franchise to date.

The story follows protagonist Dani Rojas, who is a freedom fighter on the oppressive island. Fans will take control of the hero and try to overthrow Costillo's regime with the help of other guerrilla fighters.

Far Cry 6's dark trailer features the game's main villain as he tries to justify his regime's actions to his son, Diego. The disturbing father-son dynamic will be sure to make for an interesting plot point for players as they embark on a mission to overthrow his reign.

FC6 is the first release in the series since 2018. The open-world franchise initially made its debut on PC in 2004, and has since spawned numerous releases, including several spin-off titles.