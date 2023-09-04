Who to start & who to sit in Fantasy Football in Week 1?

With the Week 1 of the NFL season approaching, who are your best options to start and to sit this week on your Fantasy Football team?

Every week in Fantasy Football offers players difficult choices, but none is more critical than who to place on your roster and your bench.

The decision can be as simple as just picking the best players, but for those who want to maximize their chances of getting the most possible points each week, you should delve deeper into matchups, injuries, and player usage, as these can change week to week.

While we will not list off every single player that you should start or sit in Week 1, we will list a few players who would normally be bench players that are probably worth starting this week, along with some normal starters who might be better left on the bench this week. If a player is not listed on here, it means you’re probably fine to start or sit them as you normally would.

YouTube: NFL Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson is a good option to start this week.

With Week 1 of the Fantasy Football year upon us, here are the players on your bench who might be a better option to start this week.

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

Facing a pretty weak Bears defense that is rebuilding, Love is going to finally get to show out in the offense that got Aaron Rodgers two MVPs in the last three years. Expect him to air it out.

Running Backs

Miles Sanders (Carolina Panthers)

Look for the Panthers to take some pressure off their rookie QB Bryce Young by giving their #1 back Sanders a lot of carries. He should do well against a limited Atlanta defense.

Khalil Herbert (Chicago Bears)

While the Packers do have a strong secondary that could give Justin Fields problems, they had difficulty stopping the run last year. Top back Herbert will have some opportunities.

Wide Receivers

Jahan Dotson (Washington Commanders)

Terry McLaurin may not be that scary with a nagging injury going into Week 1. That should give Dotson more opportunities against that atrocious Cards secondary as Howell throws the ball around the yard.

Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

Like with Dotson, Sutton could step into a bigger role this week with #1 target Jerry Jeudy not at 100%.

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles)

It might seem blasphemous to bet against a Bill Belichick defense, but the Patriots strength is not really in their linebackers and safeties. Goedert will have a lot of room to operate this week.

Defense

Washington Commanders

Facing the stripped-down Cardinals team without Kyler Murray under center is a recipe for annihilation by the DC defense.

Kicker

Matt Gay (Indianapolis Colts)

It’s probably going to be a slugfest for the Colts in Anthony Richardson’s first start. Expect the Colts to get stymied a lot by the Jaguars defense, but they will probably still get enough yards so Gay has some opportunities.

YouTube: NFL New Orleans Saints RB Jamaal Williams could struggle this week.

On the other hand, these Fantasy Football players who would normally be starters might not be the best options for your team in Week 1.

Quarterback

Daniel Jones (New York Giants)

Danny Dimes will be going up against one of the best defenses in the NFC and his receiving corps, while improved, won’t do much to help the Giants move the ball.

Running Backs

James Cook/Damien Harris (Buffalo Bills)

Two for the price of one, but a split backfield in Buffalo that had difficulty running the ball last week and is facing one of the best defenses in the AFC in the Jets? Risky prospect to start either of them.

Jamaal Williams (New Orleans Saints)

Derek Carr will still be getting acclimated to his new offense, meaning the opposing Titans defense will feel comfortable stacking the box and taking away the ground game from Williams.

Wide Receivers

Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings)

It’s rare that rookies get featured heavily in the passing attack for the first game or so. Doubly so when they’re the #2 option behind Justin Jefferson.

Gabe Davis (Buffalo Bills)

Having to line up against Sauce Gardner or DJ Reed will make life rough for Davis. Expect more targets to go towards Stefon Diggs or young tight end Dalton Kincaid instead.

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans)

First game in a new offense facing the always-stingy Ravens defense, you would expect rookie QB CJ Stroud to look Schultz’s way a lot, but the Ravens probably know that.

Defense

Miami Dolphins

Vic Fangio’s new system won’t be enough to save the hobbled ‘Fins against Justin Herbert and the stacked Chargers’ offense.

Kicker

Tyler Bass (Buffalo Bills)

If you couldn’t sense the theme, it’s quite unlikely that the Bills are going to have the same level of success they normally would against the Jets D on Monday Night Football.

