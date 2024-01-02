Best Salah and Son FPL replacements for AFCON & Asian Cup

Mo Salah and Heung-min Son are jetting off to represent their home nations in mid-season tournaments, creating a few headaches for FPL managers around the globe. However, we’ve got some replacements to consider for the two massive points scorers.

With the calendar turning over from 2023 to 2024, January means the start of a brief transfer window. This can affect FPL plans in a big way, especially if there’s a big move to be made. However, the AFCON and AFC Asian Cup are also going to present challenges for FPL Managers.

Two of the league’s best players – and FPL point scorers – Mo Salah and Heung-min Son are going to be away on extended breaks. Sure, they’re not the only ones jetting off for the tournaments, but they do create the biggest headaches for managers.

So, to try and help you through this different to-navigate period, we’ve selected a handful of replacements that should shine in their absence. Though, replicating their exact points tallies might be a little farfetched.

Cole Palmer – 5.6m

Since joining Chelsea from Manchester City this summer, Cole Palmer has become a reliable points scorer in FPL – and has already become one of the must-have players of the season.

He’s returned 12 goals for the Blues so far this term and their fixture list becomes a little easier in January. Add in the fact that Palmer is also the first in line for penalties and the England international is a top option to replace the two departing stars.

Richarlison – 6.8m

It’s taken a while for Richarlison to finally settle at Spurs, but the Brazillian is in a solid run of form right now. He’s got five goals in his last five games, including one against his former club Everton.

With Son jetting off to the Asian Cup, he’s in line for more starts and should get more of the chances that are typically created for his teammate. So, while on the more expensive end of things, he’s a solid choice.

Fantasy Premier League Richarlison should fit in to Son’s role as he represnts South Korea.

Phil Foden – 7.8m

If you’re going to splash out a bit, then Phil Foden should be a consideration. Sure, you may have to deal with a bit of line-up roulette from Pep, but the English forward is going to be key in City’s fightback in the title race.

He’s already scored 96 points in FPL this season and should be on for more hauls as the Citizens face Burnley, Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth, and Manchester United over the coming weeks.

Eberechi Eze – 6.0m

If you’re looking for a differential option that has big boom or bust potential, well, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is right up there.

The winger has yet to completely sparkle this season and has, at times, been outshone by Michael Olise (5.8m). However, Palace face Burnley, Luton Town, and Sheffield United over the next few weeks, and Eze is still one of their main men. So, he’s a definite option.

Diogo Jota – 7.7m

Getting Jota into your team might prompt a bigger reshuffle seeing as he’s a forward in FPL, not a midfielder, but he could be the Liverpool with the most to gain through Salah’s absence.

The Portuguese is back from injury and has already scored against Burnley since that return, and with Salah gone, he’s a contender to get more starts through the middle. He’s a safer bet in FPL than Darwin Nunez too.

Fantasy Premier League Jota is a perfect replacement for Salah but you will have to mix things up.

Jarrod Bowen – 7.9m

Like Palmer, Bowen has been a pretty valuable asset in FPL this season and it’s difficult to have a top team without him. The winger is the fourth most-used midfielder in-game so far this season.

The Hammers have one of the softer runs of fixtures in the coming weeks too, facing Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford. With Mo Kudus at the AFCON representing Ghana, Bowen will solidify himself as West Ham’s main man. He’s a must-have, even if he’s not a massive differential pick.

Pascal Groß – 6.4m

Pascal Groß was one of last season’s stars in FPL, helping Brighton and Hove Albion’s climb up the table with some handy set piece work. This season has been a different story for the German midfielder, but he’s in a position to benefit now too.

With Mitoma representing Japan, Groß becomes a key cog for the Seagulls in games against Wolves, Luton, Sheffield United, and Everton. He’s a long-term differential play because of those fixtures and could be a snip at 6.4m.

Fantasy Premier League Gross is a really solid long-term differential pick for this period.

Obviously, you might have different plans for your FPL team – including a Wild Card during his period – but you should always plan your route back to players like Salah and Son.

Be sure to check out the rest of our FPL content to keep yourself in top shape as the season progresses:

