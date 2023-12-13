Best Erling Haaland replacements in Fantasy Premier League

Injury news around Erling Haaland’s foot knock remains pretty vague, which is not great news for Fantasy Premier League managers. So, we’ve got a few options for FPL replacements if he’s out long-term.

When Erling Haaland joined Manchester City last season, many fans and pundits expected fireworks – and he delivered in spades. The Norwegian hit 36 goals in the league and was key to helping City bring home a treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

In FPL terms, Haaland was a must-have all season, and that’s rolled over into this season. The 23-year-old came into the 2023/24 FPL season with a 14.0m price tag, making him the most expensive player in a decade.

He’s been in good form this season too, however, the injury concerns that followed him from Dortmund to City have reared their head. He missed City’s 2-1 win over Luton Town with a foot injury and Pep Guardiola has remained coy on any updates. Which isn’t ideal, given Pep’s typical FPL Roulette tricks. So, if he does remain out, we’ve got a few options for you to look at.

Ollie Watkins – 8.5m

Ollie Watkins is the most obvious option for a Haaland replacement. The Aston Villa forward has 8 goals this season, racking up 99 FPL points.

Most FPL managers will already own Unai Enemy’s main option, but if you don’t, well you’re going to want him to try and replace Haaland’s output. Villa play Brentford, Sheffield United, and Manchester United in their next three games, so his form should continue.

Fantasy Premier League Ollie Watkins is already up there with Haaland this term.

Julian Alvarez – 6.9m

Julian Alvarez has played in tandem with Haaland since joining City, but with his strike partner sidelined, the Argentine forward becomes the main man for Pep’s side.

He’s valued at 6.9m in FPL and you’ve liked used him at one point or another this season. With forward options not in great quantity at City, he’ll get plenty of time and opportunities to bag points if Haaland is a longtime concern.

Darwin Nunez – 7.6m

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has constantly been compared to Haaland given they both joined the Premier League at the same time, but the Uruguayan forward has been a long way off his North West rival.

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be an awkward customer in FPL given the bizarre chances he misses. However, if Haaland’s injury lingers, Nunez becomes a top option – especially as Mo Salah heads off to the AFCON. The Uruguayan would then take over penalty duties, and, well, it’s not like Liverpool are short on those.

Fantasy Premier League Darwin Nunez should get more oppurtunites over the coming weeks.

Dominic Solanke – 6.6m

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke is becoming an increasingly popular option in FPL with his ownership rising to 10% after the initial news of Haaland’s injury.

He’s bagged eight goals this term already and has a favorable set of upcoming fixtures as the Cherries face Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham in their next three. He’s not really in the differential category at 6.6m, but he’s definitely an option.

Callum Wilson – 7.8m

As to is Newcastle’s Callum Wilson. The England forward has been out through injury himself in the last few weeks, but finally returned during Newcastle’s 4-1 loss away at Spurs.

However, the 7.8m option also has a good set of fixtures coming up, as he faces Fulham, Luton Town, and Nottingham Forest. With Eddie Howe’s men faltering in recent weeks, Wilson should come straight back into the fold and be a consideration for many.

Fantasy Premier League Callum Wilson should be back in the thinking after his injury.

Of course, these are just our picks and you might want a full reshuffle should the Norweigan ace be out long-term. Though, it’s unknown just how long he’ll be out and, if he does make a swift return, how long the foot injury will linger.

Haaland misses out in the best Wild Card team for Gameweek 17, with AI selecting Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins, and Cameron Archer.