Fallout Season 2 happening “as fast as humanly possible”

Fans of the Fallout TV series won’t need to wait a nuclear winter for Season 2, as the showrunners have said it’s well underway while teasing what to expect.

The Fallout TV series brought the post-apocalypse to the small screen in a fantastical fashion, putting other video game adaptations to shame. The only question on all fans’ minds is, “Where is the next season?”

Thankfully, we may have a shorter wait than expected for Season 2 of the Fallout TV series as, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet revealed the follow-up is right on track.

Wagner credited the first season of Fallout with doing most of the work of setting up the following chapter.

“We are going as fast as we possibly can, and we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done. We have sets, assets, and visual effects that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season. We’re going to pedal to the metal to get Season 2 out as fast as humanly possible.”

Robertson-Dworet followed up the excitement leading into the second season, notably stating that it will feature details that couldn’t quite fit into the first chapter of Fallout.

“There are so many things we wanted to do in Season 1 where we were like, ‘That would be amazing, let’s do that in Season 2,'” he said. “So it feels like we’re so much farther along, and it’s honestly really exciting, and we’re just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn’t quite fit in Season 1.”

“I feel like this is going to be relatively smooth sailing because we have so much great desert right here in California. We’re going to start scouting locations we literally can drive to from the writers’ room,” added Wagner, potentially confirming the teased New Vegas setting and hinting at the Mojave Desert.

Wagner followed up with a light reveal of the plans for future seasons, stating, “Given the success of the show, five is suddenly feeling a little more appealing. But the industry is a temperamental thing, and we kind of have to go into each season being like, ‘This is our last.'”

An exact release date for Fallout Season 2 has yet to be revealed. Still, while the incoming season has a lot to live up to, there’s also plenty of opportunity for using the irradiated world to its fullest potential. In the meantime, check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.