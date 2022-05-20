Fallout 5 may never come, but this Fallout London mod is the next best thing

Fallout London is a mod that homages the original Fallout franchise and pays tribute to its classic gameplay stylings. With no sign of Fallout 5 on the horizon, fans may want to take a look at this fanmade game and find out how they can get their hands on it.

It seems that Bethesda’s plate is very full right now with Starfield in full production and hard work presumably going on behind the scenes with The Elder Scrolls VI. Not only that, but it’s been a few years since DOOM Eternal too, meaning another one could also be on the way.

With all this in mind, and Fallout 76 still being supported, it leaves little time for Bethesda to focus on the next installment in the long-running Fallout franchise. So with Fallout 5 being some time away, a team of talented individuals have been working diligently on a Fallout London mod.

Fallout London mod could fill the Fallout 5 void

Some mods can take a huge amount of effort and time to complete properly, especially if the team is dedicated enough. There are already a ton of different Fallout 4 mods out in the open, but this one could be the best of the lot.

When you have renowned talents in former Doctor Who leads Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy attached to the project, then your mod means business. Fallout London has been worked on for some time and as its FAQ describes: “Fallout: London is an ambitious DLC-sized mod that brings the player into the nuclear apocalypse all the way to the doorsteps of Parliament.”

Unlike the official Fallout games, the London mod is obviously a move away from America and as such will change a few things: no Super Mutants or Deathclaws (as they haven’t reached England yet), no Vault Boy, and different weapons.

However, the attention to detail is one of the mod’s biggest pulls as anyone who’s been to London will feel at home. In the Tube Station, for example, the sound effects of the train itself to the tannoy announcement are scarily accurate.

You can check out a full 18-minute gameplay video here below.

In terms of a release date for the mod, the game’s official FAQ also says: “Fallout: London is in ongoing development that persists due to the sacrifice of the volunteer teams’ free time. This means that an official release date is difficult to pinpoint. The team has set internal deadlines, but a formal release date has not yet been set.”

This should be an exciting concept for fans of Fallout or even just London! Watch Dogs Legion was praised for its capturing of the city’s essence, so it should be interesting to see how much of that vibe Fallout London is able to channel.