Shroud believes Fallout 76 would be "interesting" change to OfflineTV Rust server - Dexerto

Offline TV fans are waiting to see which game they will choose to host their next server on, and Shroud thinks Fallout 76 could be an interesting one, but only if they address some issues.

Fallout 76 never quite hit the mark when it was released. It had a catastrophic launch and was described as everything from bizarre and dull to entirely broken. However, it has come a long way since then, and while it isn’t perfect, it’s not the hot mess it once was.

It’s not considered to be one of the most exciting games at the moment. That doesn’t mean it can’t be fun though. In fact, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek thinks it could potentially be a good fit to host the next Offline TV server.

“I’m waiting on BaboAbe and OTV to start a Fallout 76 server when they run out of other games,” said a viewer. Shroud looked a little bemused at first, but he thought about it for a moment and realized it wasn’t a bad idea.

“Fallout 76 server? What?” said Shroud. “That sounds kind of interesting. But at the same time, it doesn’t make much sense. If it was a system where you could, like when you spawn in, and you don’t default start in Vault 76, it wouldn’t be that bad.”

However, he still had some doubts about whether it could work. “But just how I imagine that is… it just makes no sense,” he added.

“Everyone just starts off at the beginning, and they just run around, and they do the exact same things. Every single person. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Fortunately, he came up with a solution. “Now, if there was a world in which maybe two people spawn at the vault, two people spawn at the prison, and two people spawn down at the mines, then that would be interesting, because they would be all over the place, and they would be scattered.”

Fallout 76 is not the game everyone has in mind for the next Offline TV server. Many other games could be a better fit. So, while it’s an interesting prospect, the chances are it probably won’t happen.

Still, if they can somehow mix up the spawn locations, it could be an exciting idea to explore. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.