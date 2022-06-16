Fallout 76: How to get Secret Service armor

Fallout 76‘s Secret Service armor is one of the game’s most popular armor sets to sport. It has a range of great defensive properties to assist you in combat and general exploration, and we’ll show you how to get your hands on it.

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 didn’t get off to the hot start that the company may have hoped for, but years of updates and significant content drops have helped the game to realize its vision and resemble a lot of its early promise.

The Test Your Metal update is one of the newest ones for Fallout 76 and introduced new elements to the game including a new battle arena. Whilst all the new content is still fresh and being enjoyed by Fallout 76 players, plenty of the game’s older content is still being found by newcomers.

One such item is the Secret Service armor, so let’s find out how to get it.

How to get Secret Service armor in Fallout 76

Unfortunately, due to how viable and desirable the Secret Service armor is, you’ll have to undergo a few different steps in order to successfully claim the gear.

These concise steps should make the process a bit easier for you:

Your first task is to complete either the ‘Secrets Revealed’ or the ‘All That Glitters’ quest Doing so unlock’s Fallout 76’s Gold Bullion Currency System and allows you to buy the plans for the armor Purchase the plans from ‘Reginald “Regs” Stone’ in ‘Vault 79’ Now, procure ‘Legendary Modules’ from ‘Purveyor Murmrgh at the Rusty Pick’ to be able to add them to each piece of armor Finally, go to a Workbench and craft the Secret Service armor and it’s yours!

We should note, that once you craft a single piece of the overall armor, it will be up to the game’s RnG to decide how many legendary attributes you get. So for maximum power, you’ll likely need to craft pieces several times to get the armor’s ultimate form.

But if you can do so, then you’re one step closer to having the perfect Fallout 76 Secret Service armor set.