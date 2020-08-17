xQc has perfect way of dealing with Fall Guys stream snipers

Twitch streaming star Felix 'xQc' Lengyel has demonstrated his fiery personality once again as he showed a genius way of dealing with Fall Guys stream snipers.

Fall Guys has exploded into popularity, with a host of the world's biggest content creators and streamers flooding to the game. Developed by Mediatonic, the game is known for its pure simplicity in trying to beat other players over obstacle courses to the finish line.

One of the many streamers who has picked up the massive multiplayer title is xQc, the Canadian ex-Overwatch pro.He is known for his explosive outbursts and hilarious interactions, but during an August 16 live stream, he showed off a genius way to deal with stream snipers.

One of the few player mechanics in Fall Guys is the ability to grab and hold opponents, in the hope of halting their progress or lining them up for failure.

This mechanic is exactly what xQc used to outwit a stream sniper, who had previously endeavoured to impede his chances of victory.

After being grabbed by the opponent as he made a break for the lead, xQc reached the conclusion his opponent was stream sniping, and so spent the rest of the round ensuring his enemy could not pass him.

He held him in place for some time, allowing a number of other players to pass. Then, in one final moment of karma, the sniper was knocked off the map and plunged into defeat.

This, unsurprisingly, cheered xQc up considerably, shouting: "F**king deserved it! Deserved, f**k you! Absolutely butchered!"

His chat, for their part in the moment, were also delighted to see the suspected stream sniper receive their comeuppance.

xQc wins 5 Fall Guys games in a row

Fans of the Canadian have seen him playing a lot of Fall Guys recently, even winning 5 matches in a row.

Some are worried about the impact of "try-hards" on fun, casual games, like Fall Guys, but xQc didn't seem bothered about this, simply celebrating the small victory over one annoying opponent.