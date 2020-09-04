Voice of One Punch Man’s Saitama reveals hilarious Fall Guys anime parody

Voice actor Max Mittelman, best known for bringing the character of Saitama from One Punch Man to life, has revealed a downright hilarious Fall Guys anime parody with a little help from some friends.

The whole project actually began back on August 25, when Mittelman jokingly tweeted: “Fall Guys: The Anime,” to the approval of 3,500 likes.

This idea ended up sitting well with user Russel Baclig, who went to work right away trying to create the joke idea that Mittelman had pitched.

A single day later, the project was off the ground - and better yet, Mittelman was going to contribute to it in more ways than just being the catalyst for its creation.

Bro. This is incredible. — Max Mittelman (@MaxMittelman) August 26, 2020

On September 4, Saitama's voice actor revealed the project was complete. “Last week, I jokingly tweeted ‘FALL GUYS: THE ANIME,’” he wrote. “This week, thanks to our new friend, that dream has become a reality.”

Best of all, fellow voice actors Robbie Daymond (known for Prompto in Final Fantasy XV and Akechi in Persona 5) and Ray Chase (known for Roy in Super Smash Bros and Puri Puri Prisoner in One Punch Man) joined in.

The video is a nice parody for both Fall Guys and anime in general. The plot is that a very serious gamer is trying to grief casual players. Eventually, the three have to team up to take on the antagonist and qualify for the next round.

Last week I jokingly tweeted “FALL GUYS: THE ANIME”



This week thanks to our new friend @RusselRacoon - that dream has become a reality. @RobbieDaymond@RayChase@FallGuysGame@Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/6ukR6Jxziq — Max Mittelman (@MaxMittelman) September 4, 2020

Amusingly, the video even includes a Dragon Ball Z reference when the antagonist proclaims, “This isn’t even my final form,” and sheds his hotdog skin - a callback to Frieza's line from DBZ.

For fans of Fall Guys, anime, One Punch Man and just animation in general, this is definitely an amazing video to check out and share with your friends.

It’s crazy to think that a joke tweet could result in an entire video - but hey, that’s the internet in 2020. Kinda awesome.