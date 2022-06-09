Valkyrae and Courage appear in zany new Fall Guys trailer

Mediatonic are taking Fall Guys free-to-play and invited popular streamers like Sykkuno, CouRage, and Valkyrae to feature in the game’s brand-new Summer Games Fest trailer.

The popularity of Fall Guys exploded in 2020 shortly after release, and found many new lives in the months to come thanks to streamers who kept the fun rolling.

To usher in the next chapter of the chaotic Fall Guys arena, the devs are pulling all the stops to get beans to traverse their sprawling courses when it hits stores and digital marketplaces – completely free of charge.

Helping them in that endeavor was a host of recognizable streamer talents who have seen their fair share of misery and crowns across the years.

The 100 Thieves co-owners had themselves a few stills of full screen-time in the brief trailer. Valkyrae had a break-out moment in one of the scenes that saw her transform into a dino-jelly to join in on the fray.

Meanwhile, CouRage couldn’t be arsed to join the chaos, passing through a crowd of contestants as they chased for the ultimate prize.

Not to be missed was Sykkuno, who had the first big cameo in the spot… though he himself didn’t turn into a jelly bean like his bestie, Valkyrae.

There were tons of internet reactions from seeing the YouTube streamers on the Fall Guys spot, catching the eyes of thousands of fans across the net.

Can’t believe I turned into a Dino during lizard season 😫🎉 — RAE (@Valkyrae) June 9, 2022

It’s official – @fallguysgame is going Free For All on June 21! Hope you enjoyed the trailer and for more info visit:https://t.co/zUHCkV9158 #ad pic.twitter.com/Q7SLmZdyJD — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 9, 2022

“I’m in the Fall Guys commercial,” Valkyrae said. “Can’t believe I turned into a Dino during lizard season.”

It was a timely cameo to make shortly after her ‘lizard girl’ face peel debacle that had some fans appreciating the appearance even more.

They joined the Fall Guys craze at the height of its time in the spotlight and will be joined by many more players after the game goes free-to-play on June 21.